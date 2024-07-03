[SBS Star] DongHae Says He Felt So Stressed about Being Funny on Shows that He Considered Retiring

이미지 확대하기

DongHae of K-pop boy group Super Junior opened up about his struggles with entertainment shows.DongHae and another Super Junior member, EunHyuk, posted a new episode of their YouTube show on June 28; Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jung Shin of K-pop boy band CNBLUE appeared as guests.During their conversation, Kang Min Hyuk revealed that appearing on entertainment shows where he is expected to be funny has always been difficult."Now I'm not sure if I should make a content of my own or keep trying to be on those shows, even though I don't think it's my thing.", he said.EunHyuk expressed how hard being on those shows can be, saying, "When you overthink about making people laugh on those shows, it will make you nervous and lead to failure. Being on 'Star King' (SBS' TV show) had really prepared me.""Every morning I headed to the 'Star King' set, my heart was beating so fast as if it might burst. But I became more confident as I kept appearing on shows.", EunHyuk said, noting that the entertainment show trends have now changed into less stressful ways.Then, DongHae opened up about the pressure he used to feel about appearing on entertainment shows."One day, I walked into the office of our company and announced my decision to quit being a celebrity. 'It's not that I don't want to be on those entertainment shows; I don't have the talent for it.', I told them.", he recalled.DongHae mentioned that it is more difficult for him when he is on a show with other Super Junior members.EunHyuk added, "Whenever we're on a show together, the other members always criticize DongHae a lot.""Although we keep things casual here, cracking jokes without pressure, other members are different. When you tell a joke, they give you this look.", EunHyuk said, imitating the cold stare of Super Junior members.DongHae resumed, "In the past, I seriously considered leaving the team whenever I appeared on a show with the members. Making comments on TV was like a competition between us. Whenever we had an interview, everyone gets into it with this attitude: 'Let's see who can come up with something funny.'.""If I stutter or get distracted while telling my story, they immediately say, 'Pass to the next person.', 'Cut his part, please.'. It was like a self-verification process to keep our on-air conversations funny. I used to cry a lot in the car because of that.", DongHae expressed.DongHae then joked that he would be the funniest if he moved to CNBLUE, leaving everyone laughing.(Credit= '동해물과 백두은혁' YouTube)(SBS Star)