뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] DongHae Says He Felt So Stressed about Being Funny on Shows that He Considered Retiring
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] DongHae Says He Felt So Stressed about Being Funny on Shows that He Considered Retiring

Published 2024.07.03 18:34 View Count
[SBS Star] DongHae Says He Felt So Stressed about Being Funny on Shows that He Considered Retiring
DongHae of K-pop boy group Super Junior opened up about his struggles with entertainment shows.

DongHae and another Super Junior member, EunHyuk, posted a new episode of their YouTube show on June 28; Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jung Shin of K-pop boy band CNBLUE appeared as guests.

During their conversation, Kang Min Hyuk revealed that appearing on entertainment shows where he is expected to be funny has always been difficult.

"Now I'm not sure if I should make a content of my own or keep trying to be on those shows, even though I don't think it's my thing.", he said.

EunHyuk expressed how hard being on those shows can be, saying, "When you overthink about making people laugh on those shows, it will make you nervous and lead to failure. Being on 'Star King' (SBS' TV show) had really prepared me."

"Every morning I headed to the 'Star King' set, my heart was beating so fast as if it might burst. But I became more confident as I kept appearing on shows.", EunHyuk said, noting that the entertainment show trends have now changed into less stressful ways.
DongHae
Then, DongHae opened up about the pressure he used to feel about appearing on entertainment shows.

"One day, I walked into the office of our company and announced my decision to quit being a celebrity. 'It's not that I don't want to be on those entertainment shows; I don't have the talent for it.', I told them.", he recalled.
DongHae
DongHae mentioned that it is more difficult for him when he is on a show with other Super Junior members.
 
EunHyuk added, "Whenever we're on a show together, the other members always criticize DongHae a lot."

"Although we keep things casual here, cracking jokes without pressure, other members are different. When you tell a joke, they give you this look.", EunHyuk said, imitating the cold stare of Super Junior members.
DongHae
DongHae resumed, "In the past, I seriously considered leaving the team whenever I appeared on a show with the members. Making comments on TV was like a competition between us. Whenever we had an interview, everyone gets into it with this attitude: 'Let's see who can come up with something funny.'."

"If I stutter or get distracted while telling my story, they immediately say, 'Pass to the next person.', 'Cut his part, please.'. It was like a self-verification process to keep our on-air conversations funny. I used to cry a lot in the car because of that.", DongHae expressed.

DongHae then joked that he would be the funniest if he moved to CNBLUE, leaving everyone laughing.
DongHae

(Credit= '동해물과 백두은혁' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지