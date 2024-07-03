[SBS Star] Producer Na Young-seok Says BTS V Got Jealous About Ko Minsi Being So Well-Liked

이미지 확대하기

According to producer Na Young-seok, K-pop boy group BTS' member V expressed some jealousy about actress Ko Minsi being so well-liked by everyone.On July 2, Na Young-seok went live on YouTube to speak about his newly-launched show "Jinny's Kitchen 2."In the first season of "Jinny's Kitchen," V was an intern, but for the second season, Ko Minsi was brought in as the new intern due to V's military enlistment.Ko Minsi garnered attention from the very first broadcast, being referred to as the "golden intern" for her ability to perform flawlessly, with her various work experiences.During the live broadcast, Na Young-seok mentioned what V had said about the new intern, saying, "Before Minsi was confirmed to be joining our show, V told me, 'So, there will be a new intern, right? I'm really looking forward to their join, because this means that I'll have a hoobae, and that's nice.'"Na Young-seok added with a laugh, "Even before she joined, V already thought of her as a hoobae. I believe that his perspective is a bit different from ours though. We'll have to wait and see how the hierarchy gets sorted out."The producer continued speaking about V afterward, "These days, you can make calls from the military, you know. V called me after the first broadcast of the show. He sounded a bit down and asked, 'Is Ko Minsi doing that well?' I told him, 'Don't worry, you worked hard, and Minsi also worked hard. The puzzle will only be complete when you return. It will be more fun then.' We hung up like that. Our conversation ended in a cheerful note, by the way."Wrapping up the talk about V, Na Young-seok stated, "He's enjoying his military life. I talk to him occasionally, and it seems he's doing very well there. Fortunately, the people he's serving with are very nice. I'm just letting everyone know that V is doing well."(Credit= 'channel fullmoon' YouTube, tvN Jinny's Kitchen)(SBS Star)