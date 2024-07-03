뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Producer Na Young-seok Says BTS V Got Jealous About Ko Minsi Being So Well-Liked
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Producer Na Young-seok Says BTS V Got Jealous About Ko Minsi Being So Well-Liked

Published 2024.07.03 18:18 Updated 2024.07.03 18:23 View Count
[SBS Star] Producer Na Young-seok Says BTS V Got Jealous About Ko Minsi Being So Well-Liked
According to producer Na Young-seok, K-pop boy group BTS' member V expressed some jealousy about actress Ko Minsi being so well-liked by everyone. 

On July 2, Na Young-seok went live on YouTube to speak about his newly-launched show "Jinny's Kitchen 2." 

In the first season of "Jinny's Kitchen," V was an intern, but for the second season, Ko Minsi was brought in as the new intern due to V's military enlistment.

Ko Minsi garnered attention from the very first broadcast, being referred to as the "golden intern" for her ability to perform flawlessly, with her various work experiences.
Na Young-seok
During the live broadcast, Na Young-seok mentioned what V had said about the new intern, saying, "Before Minsi was confirmed to be joining our show, V told me, 'So, there will be a new intern, right? I'm really looking forward to their join, because this means that I'll have a hoobae, and that's nice.'"

Na Young-seok added with a laugh, "Even before she joined, V already thought of her as a hoobae. I believe that his perspective is a bit different from ours though. We'll have to wait and see how the hierarchy gets sorted out."
Na Young-seok
The producer continued speaking about V afterward, "These days, you can make calls from the military, you know. V called me after the first broadcast of the show. He sounded a bit down and asked, 'Is Ko Minsi doing that well?' I told him, 'Don't worry, you worked hard, and Minsi also worked hard. The puzzle will only be complete when you return. It will be more fun then.' We hung up like that. Our conversation ended in a cheerful note, by the way."  
 
Wrapping up the talk about V, Na Young-seok stated, "He's enjoying his military life. I talk to him occasionally, and it seems he's doing very well there. Fortunately, the people he's serving with are very nice. I'm just letting everyone know that V is doing well." 
 

(Credit= 'channel fullmoon' YouTube, tvN Jinny's Kitchen) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지