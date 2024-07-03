[SBS Star] Producer Na Young-seok Says BTS V Got Jealous About Ko Minsi Being So Well-Liked

On July 2, Na Young-seok went live on YouTube to speak about his newly-launched show "Jinny's Kitchen 2."
In the first season of "Jinny's Kitchen," V was an intern, but for the second season, Ko Minsi was brought in as the new intern due to V's military enlistment.
Ko Minsi garnered attention from the very first broadcast, being referred to as the "golden intern" for her ability to perform flawlessly, with her various work experiences.
Na Young-seok added with a laugh, "Even before she joined, V already thought of her as a hoobae. I believe that his perspective is a bit different from ours though. We'll have to wait and see how the hierarchy gets sorted out."
Wrapping up the talk about V, Na Young-seok stated, "He's enjoying his military life. I talk to him occasionally, and it seems he's doing very well there. Fortunately, the people he's serving with are very nice. I'm just letting everyone know that V is doing well."
(Credit= 'channel fullmoon' YouTube, tvN Jinny's Kitchen)
