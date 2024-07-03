뉴스
[SBS Star] "He Recently Texted..." N.Flying Lee Seung Hyub Shares Why He Is So Grateful to Byeon Woo-seok
[SBS Star] "He Recently Texted..." N.Flying Lee Seung Hyub Shares Why He Is So Grateful to Byeon Woo-seok

Published 2024.07.03
Lee Seung Hyub of K-pop boy band N.Flying recently expressed his sincere gratitude to actor Byeon Woo-seok.

On July 3, Lee Seung Hyub and Yoo Hwe Seung of N.Flying appeared on SBS POWER FM's radio show "Cultwo Show."

While chatting with host Kim Tae Kyun, Kim Tae Kyun mentioned, "I noticed that many 'Lovely Runner' actors are promoting your latest title track, 'Into You.' Just the other day, I saw Byeon Woo-seok's social media post that included 'Into You.'"

Lee Seung Hyub responded, "Yeah, that's right. Despite being so busy with his fan meeting tour around the world, Woo-seok messaged me saying, 'I love your new song. Can I post it on my Instagram?' I felt incredibly grateful to him for that."

Kim Tae Kyun then joked, "Please ask him to come on 'Cultwo Show.' I don't know how to get in touch with him," to which Lee Seung Hyub replied with a chuckle, "I'll tell him about it."

Special host K.WILL chimed in, saying, "Can you also let him know that it's totally okay for him to promote my new song on his Instagram too?" making Lee Seung Hyub laugh.
Kim Tae Kyun asked, "Do you still keep in touch with Byeon Woo-seok and stay close even after the series?"

Lee Seung Hyub explained, "Woo-seok is very busy, so we don't get to talk often, but I stay in touch with all the 'Lovely Runner' actors and we get along really well."

He went on to praise Byeon Woo-seok, saying, "Woo-seok's incredibly kind, humble, and there's a lot to learn from him."

Regarding Kim Hye Yoon, the female lead of tvN's recently-ended series "Lovely Runner," he added, "She came to support me at our group's concert. She's such a lovely person." 

Lee Seung Hyub then shared how things have changed since "Lovely Runner," where he played Baek In-hyuk, a friend and bandmate of Byeon Woo-seok's character, Ryu Sun-jae.

"There are people who recognize me as In-hyuk now, and through In-hyuk, many have come to know that N.Flying is a band. That's what's changed—we're getting much more attention these days," he said, smiling.
(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, tvN Lovely Runner) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
