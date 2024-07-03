[SBS Star] Han Ye Seul Says Her Husband Told Her that Their Honeymoon Is Tougher than Military Training

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han Ye Seul shared how hilariously her husband former stage actor Ryu Sung-jae described their honeymoon in Europe.On July 2, Han Ye Seul updated her YouTube channel with a new video titled, "My Very First Honeymoon, and Hopefully the Last lol."In the video, Han Ye Seul told her subscribers, "Everyone, I've finally returned from my honeymoon. I went to the French Riviera. You know, the coastline in the south of France. We traveled along the coast all the way to the south of Italy."Han Ye Seul continued, "We went to Paris from Incheon, and then took another flight that goes to Nice right away. From Nice, we drove for two hours to a beautiful city called Saint-Tropez. Starting from Saint-Tropez, we went to cozy, beautiful and lovely places along the coast," sharing about her honeymoon.She also mentioned traveling to Portofino, a port city in Italy, visiting Paris, and then finally returning to Seoul.Han Ye Seul laughed as she added, "We visited a lot of places, didn't we? Our honeymoon was quite an adventure. One of the funniest things my husband said on our trip was, 'Honey, I'm so happy right now, but our trip feels as tough as doing military training.'"Afterward, the actress shared some advice for couples traveling together, mentioning, "Traveling can feel like hard work. Jet lag, the energy-draining excitement, packing, moving and checking in—all of it can wear you down. It's easy to get tired and irritable, which can sometimes lead to fights."She went on to say, "During those moments, recognizing each other's fatigue fosters mutual consideration and understanding. Disagreements can also arise if your travel preferences differ—perhaps you prefer dining at famous restaurants while your partner enjoys exploring historical sites. It's important to empathize, compromise and communicate openly. Respect, consideration, understanding and agreement can significantly enhance your travel experience with your partner."Back in May, Han Ye Seul announced her marriage registration with Ryu Sung-jae, who is 10 years younger than her and with whom she has been in a relationship for over three years.(Credit= '한예슬 is' YouTube, 'han_ye_seul_' Instagram)(SBS Star)