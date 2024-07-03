뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Ye Seul Says Her Husband Told Her that Their Honeymoon Is Tougher than Military Training
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Han Ye Seul Says Her Husband Told Her that Their Honeymoon Is Tougher than Military Training

Published 2024.07.03 15:10 Updated 2024.07.03 15:12 View Count
[SBS Star] Han Ye Seul Says Her Husband Told Her that Their Honeymoon Is Tougher than Military Training
Actress Han Ye Seul shared how hilariously her husband former stage actor Ryu Sung-jae described their honeymoon in Europe. 

On July 2, Han Ye Seul updated her YouTube channel with a new video titled, "My Very First Honeymoon, and Hopefully the Last lol." 

In the video, Han Ye Seul told her subscribers, "Everyone, I've finally returned from my honeymoon. I went to the French Riviera. You know, the coastline in the south of France. We traveled along the coast all the way to the south of Italy."

Han Ye Seul continued, "We went to Paris from Incheon, and then took another flight that goes to Nice right away. From Nice, we drove for two hours to a beautiful city called Saint-Tropez. Starting from Saint-Tropez, we went to cozy, beautiful and lovely places along the coast," sharing about her honeymoon. 

She also mentioned traveling to Portofino, a port city in Italy, visiting Paris, and then finally returning to Seoul. 

Han Ye Seul laughed as she added, "We visited a lot of places, didn't we? Our honeymoon was quite an adventure. One of the funniest things my husband said on our trip was, 'Honey, I'm so happy right now, but our trip feels as tough as doing military training.'"
Han Ye Seul
Han Ye Seul
Afterward, the actress shared some advice for couples traveling together, mentioning, "Traveling can feel like hard work. Jet lag, the energy-draining excitement, packing, moving and checking in—all of it can wear you down. It's easy to get tired and irritable, which can sometimes lead to fights." 

She went on to say, "During those moments, recognizing each other's fatigue fosters mutual consideration and understanding. Disagreements can also arise if your travel preferences differ—perhaps you prefer dining at famous restaurants while your partner enjoys exploring historical sites. It's important to empathize, compromise and communicate openly. Respect, consideration, understanding and agreement can significantly enhance your travel experience with your partner."
 

Back in May, Han Ye Seul announced her marriage registration with Ryu Sung-jae, who is 10 years younger than her and with whom she has been in a relationship for over three years.

(Credit= '한예슬 is' YouTube, 'han_ye_seul_' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지