[SBS Star] "Whenever I Made Mistakes in a Row, You..." IU Thanks Yeo Jin Goo for His On-Set Support
Published 2024.07.03 15:37 View Count
Singer/actress IU wrote a heartfelt letter to actor Yeo Jin Goo, her co-star in 'Hotel Del Luna'.

On July 2, the YouTube channel 'B-siders' posted a video in which Yeo Jin Goo guested; in the video, the actor delved into his filmography and shared behind-the-scenes stories.

In the end, an intriguing surprise was revealed for Yeo Jin Goo: a handwritten letter from IU, his co-star from tvN's drama 'Hotel Del Luna' (2019).

She wrote, "While you as a person are like a refreshing green leaf, sunbae actor Yeo Jin Goo is like the roots of a towering tree with its thoughts unfathomably deep."
IU & Yeo Jin Goo
"From outside, it's hard to fully grasp how firmly the root that you are is entrenched in the ground. But for anyone who has ever supported you, it's difficult not to see how solidly you have kept your place."

"For those who come to you seeking solace, you cast a comforting shade and let them rest in the sound of your leaves. Still, sometimes, a tree might need a shade to rest in. I hope you find peace in those times by leaning on those you gave your shadow to."

"Of course, I'm one of those. I'm sometimes worried about you because you never give cause for concern. I'm sorry for not doing much for you. Writing this letter reminds me of so many memories, the times I owed thanks to you. But I'll never get to finish this letter if I write all about it.", IU added.
IU & Yeo Jin Goo
"Whenever I felt particularly unconfident on set, you made me laugh by showering me with praises, and I thank you for that. Whenever I made mistakes in a row in a scene, you kindly took the blame for one of those mistakes, and I thank you for that, too. You showed me how powerful and wonderful it is to treat others with kindness; I thank you for that greatly."

"Every moment I shared with you on set, our conversations off-camera, and the enjoyable times we spent together outside the project were invaluable and filled with gratitude. I'll root for and eagerly await every aspect: the warmth, chilliness, uniqueness, normality, lightness, darkness, cuteness, intensity, wordless resilience, and handsomeness that you as an actor will bring to the screen.", IU concluded, expressing her deep affection for Yeo Jin Goo.
IU & Yeo Jin Goo
Yeo Jin Goo responded to IU's heartfelt letter, expressing his gratitude and admiration. 

"I'm not a good enough writer to match her words, and I'm unsure what to say now. She said how much she appreciated me, but I also appreciated her. She is great at looking after those around her, as you all can see. That quality from her is something that I would like to learn.", he remarked.
IU & Yeo Jin Goo

(Credit= '비사이더스 B-siders' YouTube, tvN Hotel Del Luna)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
