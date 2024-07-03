뉴스
[SBS Star] Red Velvet JOY Shares How She Slowly Lost Her Smile as Her Time Passed in the Industry
[SBS Star] Red Velvet JOY Shares How She Slowly Lost Her Smile as Her Time Passed in the Industry

Published 2024.07.03
[SBS Star] Red Velvet JOY Shares How She Slowly Lost Her Smile as Her Time Passed in the Industry
JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet revealed how her smile gradually faded over time in the industry.

On July 1, entertainer Shin Dong-yeob released a new episode of his YouTube show "Zzambro" featuring JOY alongside fellow Red Velvet members SEULGI and YERI as guests.

During their talk, JOY expressed her disbelief at reaching her 10-year anniversary since debuting, stating, "The number 10 still hasn't fully sunk in for me." 

Reflecting on her journey, she mentioned, "This was a couple years ago, but at that time I happened to watch a compilation of footage from my debut until then, and was quite shocked to see my early appearances."

She reminisced, "In the beginning, I used to smile so brightly. But as time passed, I noticed myself gradually losing that smile and looking more fatigued."
JOY
JOY went on to discuss their song "Zimzalabim," which she described as a spell that brings happiness. 

Regarding the song, she added, "But I felt like I wasn't able to convey that happiness, with me looking no longer looking as happy and stuff. To convince people of that incredible spell, I thought I should smile as happily as possible. So, that's what I did." 

Explaining further, JOY said, "During that period, I wasn't fixated on chart rankings or music show placements. Instead, my sole focus was on interpreting the song's message through my performance. I approached each performance as if it could be Red Velvet's final promotion. Fortunately, my approach resonated with many. I received feedback from fans saying they felt happiness while listening to the song and watching our 'Zimzalabim' performances." 
JOY
Opening up about a personal struggle afterward, JOY revealed, "Last year, I took a brief hiatus, and during that time, I thought, 'I don't even know who I am anymore.' The reason I thought that was because before I could understand myself, the public had already formed their opinions about me."

She continued, "Despite the perception of being a cheerful and energetic person, I have my moments of darkness and introspection. However, I've always strived to meet the expectations people have of me, even though it hasn't always been easy," sharing insights into her growth as an artist and the challenges she faced balancing public expectations with personal identity in the dynamic world of entertainment.
 

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
