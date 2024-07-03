뉴스
[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Shares How Abruptly He Was Removed from the Show He Used to Host
[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Shares How Abruptly He Was Removed from the Show He Used to Host

Published 2024.07.03
[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Shares How Abruptly He Was Removed from the Show He Used to Host
Hwang Kwang Hee of K-pop boy group ZE:A said he was removed abruptly from the YouTube show he was hosting.

In a recent episode of 'Butler Kwang', a YouTube show hosted by Hwang Kwang Hee, ERIC and YOUNGHOON of K-pop boy group THE BOYZ guested.

"ERIC has been doing so well on shows, becoming an up-and-coming entertainer.", Hwang Kwang Hee remarked, adding, "Seriously, he may take my seat at any moment. It all happens in the blink of an eye!"

Then, ERIC said, "When I was asked to host a new show on the YouTube channel where Hwang Kwang Hee used to do a show, I called him and told him about it. He responded, 'So you are the one who took my spot?'."
Hwang Kwang Hee
Hwang Kwang Hee talked about when the YouTube channel ERIC mentioned earlier suddenly told him to leave the show.

"The channel's production crew suddenly talked about my step-down from the show. They said they were ending the show, which was surprising considering how well it was going. I said, 'Oh, I see. Who's the next cast, then?'. They told me they were planning a new show with someone amazing."

"Although I said I'd root for the channel on their faces, I was using colorful words inside my head. 'Let's see how far your show goes without me!', I thought. I got pretty drunk that day and went to church to repent of cursing others.", Hwang Kwang Hee remarked.
Hwang Kwang Hee
ERIC mentioned that Hwang Kwang Hee was actually very supportive when he shared the ZE:A member the news about his new show.

"Hwang Kwang Hee gave me a lot of advice, which helped a lot. 'You are an energetic and cheerful person. Just be yourself, and everyone will like you.', he told me. Thanks to him, I had a blast filming the show.", he said.

Hwang Kwang Hee mentioned that ERIC once guested when he was hosting the show and said, "I learned a valuable lesson from that experience: don't invite talented people to appear on your show."; his humorous remark made everyone laugh.

ERIC teased Hwang Kwang Hee by saying he would take over the host position of 'Butler Kwang' too, adding more laughter to the show.
Hwang Kwang Hee

(Credit= '풀무릉도원' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
