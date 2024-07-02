[SBS Star] "I Really Want to Have Children Soon" Lee Jang-woo Hints at His Imminent Marriage

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Jang-woo hinted at his imminent marriage with his girlfriend actress Cho Hye Won.On June 28 episode of MBC's television show "I Live Alone," the members watched KEY visiting his friend from middle school, who has a young son.Before heading to his friend's home, he bought a gold bracelet and made some sweet potato cake for the baby.While taking care of the baby, he proudly said, "I'm pretty good at this. I was on a show where I took care of a baby with others, and I was the baby's favorite person."KEY remarked, "Raising kids has changed my friends. Becoming parents has completely transformed them."He added, "When I first debuted, I seemed like the most mature among my friends. Now, I feel like the youngest. As I reach my mid-thirties, seeing friends become dads makes them look so grown-up. It's so impressive how well they're handling fatherhood."Watching this, CODE KUNST agreed, saying, "Even some of my friends who loved drinking have given it up after having a child."Then, Lee Jang-woo said, "Hearing that raising kids is difficult makes me want to have children soon," expressing his desire for children.He also wondered, "Will I find it challenging too? Will I change as well? I would like to know," to which the rest of the members responded, "You will change if you truly love them."A year ago, Lee Jang-woo publicly announced his relationship with Cho Hye Won; the two said to have met through KBS' drama "My Only One" and slowly fallen in love with each other as they remained friends.At the end of last year, after receiving the Top Excellence Award at the "2023 MBC Entertainment Awards," he mentioned marriage with Cho Hye Won during his acceptance speech.Seeing Lee Jang-woo hint at marriage, fans are curious if he and Cho Hye Won will soon tie the knot.(Credit= MBC I Live Alone, 'hye1_jo' Instagram)(SBS Star)