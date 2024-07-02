[SBS Star] Psychiatrist Yang Jae-woong Reveals that It Was HANI Who Proposed to Him

이미지 확대하기

HANI of K-pop girl group EXID's boyfriend psychiatrist Yang Jae-woong shared that it was HANI who proposed to him.On July 1, the production team of Channel A's television show "Table for Four" released a short clip showing the next episode of the show.In this clip, Yang Jae-woong and his psychiatrist older brother Yang Jae-jin were seen having a gathering with their friends.While they spoke together, Yang Jae-jin said to the friends, "Jae-woong is getting married this year. You guys heard that, right?"When the friends excitedly asked him about the proposal, Yang Jae-woong answered, "Actually, it was HANI who proposed to me."Then, he told them why he decided he wanted to spend the rest of his life with HANI, "I admire the way she approaches life, and I want to live like her too."Yang Jae-jin expressed his feelings about his brother's upcoming marriage, saying, "From my perspective, it's really quite sad that you're getting married. But I've been preparing myself for us not being as close as before. I mean, I might cry at your wedding, but..." showing his deep affection for his brother.Back in 2022, HANI and Yang Jae-woong went public with their two-year relationship, surprising fans with their well-kept secret.The couple has since shared glimpses of their relationship, often highlighting their mutual respect and admiration for each other.Last month, HANI took to Instagram to announce their engagement, sharing her excitement with fans.The post received an outpouring of support and congratulations from both fans and fellow celebrities.Yang Jae-woong, who is 10 years older than HANI, was born in June 1982, while HANI was born in May 1992.Despite their age difference, the couple has shown that their bond is strong and genuine.(Credit= Channel A Table for Four, 'ahnanihh' Instagram)(SBS Star)