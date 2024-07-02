뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Psychiatrist Yang Jae-woong Reveals that It Was HANI Who Proposed to Him
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Psychiatrist Yang Jae-woong Reveals that It Was HANI Who Proposed to Him

Published 2024.07.02 14:42 View Count
[SBS Star] Psychiatrist Yang Jae-woong Reveals that It Was HANI Who Proposed to Him
HANI of K-pop girl group EXID's boyfriend psychiatrist Yang Jae-woong shared that it was HANI who proposed to him. 

On July 1, the production team of Channel A's television show "Table for Four" released a short clip showing the next episode of the show. 

In this clip, Yang Jae-woong and his psychiatrist older brother Yang Jae-jin were seen having a gathering with their friends.

While they spoke together, Yang Jae-jin said to the friends, "Jae-woong is getting married this year. You guys heard that, right?" 
HANI
When the friends excitedly asked him about the proposal, Yang Jae-woong answered, "Actually, it was HANI who proposed to me." 

Then, he told them why he decided he wanted to spend the rest of his life with HANI, "I admire the way she approaches life, and I want to live like her too." 

Yang Jae-jin expressed his feelings about his brother's upcoming marriage, saying, "From my perspective, it's really quite sad that you're getting married. But I've been preparing myself for us not being as close as before. I mean, I might cry at your wedding, but..." showing his deep affection for his brother.
HANI
Back in 2022, HANI and Yang Jae-woong went public with their two-year relationship, surprising fans with their well-kept secret. 

The couple has since shared glimpses of their relationship, often highlighting their mutual respect and admiration for each other.

Last month, HANI took to Instagram to announce their engagement, sharing her excitement with fans. 

The post received an outpouring of support and congratulations from both fans and fellow celebrities.

Yang Jae-woong, who is 10 years older than HANI, was born in June 1982, while HANI was born in May 1992. 

Despite their age difference, the couple has shown that their bond is strong and genuine.
HANI
(Credit= Channel A Table for Four, 'ahnanihh' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지