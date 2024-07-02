뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Won't Make My Debut, Then" YERI Says She Initially Refused to Join Red Velvet
Published 2024.07.02
K-pop girl group Red Velvet member YERI unveiled the story behind her addition to the group.

YERI, SEULGI, and JOY of Red Velvet guested on the July 1st episode of the YouTube show 'Zzanbro', hosted by comedian Shin Dong-yeob.

While talking about the group's pre-debut and early debut days, YERI mentioned that she is eight years younger than IRENE, another group member.

"The age difference between us seemed enormous when I was much younger. But we are like friends now. We are the ones who get along best, actually.", YERI remarked.
JOY talked about Red Velvet's debut on the show, "There was another trainee who used to be with us, but the possible group member kept changing. At last, the company decided to launch Red Velvet as a four-member group."

When Red Velvet debuted in August 2014, it had four members: JOY, SEULGI, WENDY, and IRENE; YERI later joined the group in March 2015.

JOY shared the backstory of how YERI became part of the group.

"YERI was supposed to debut as a 'center' in a new group with younger trainees more in line with her age. So she received training along with those trainees, not with us.", JOY said, adding, "The group YERI was supposed to be in had a culture and atmosphere that was completely different from ours."

"While we were following the company rules, YERI's side seemed more relaxed and friendly.", SEULGI added.
YERI then shared how she responded when she was added to Red Velvet instead of making her debut with fellow trainees.

"They told me I was joining Red Velvet, but my loyalty to the friends I trained with was bigger than my desire to make a debut.", YERI recalled.

"Even though it was when I was a middle school student, I told the company, 'I won't make a debut, then. I can switch to acting.'. I don't know where that confidence came from.", she said and chuckled.

YERI resumed, "It wasn't because I didn't like the unnies (Red Velvet members). It was because it felt like betraying my friends."

"I left school to focus on my training. I had nothing to think about school days or school friends. To me, the people I trained with were like my school friends.", she stated.
(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
