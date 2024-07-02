뉴스
[SBS Star] "It's More Suspicious that He Deleted Them" Kim Soo Hyun·Kim Ji Won Caught Lovestagramming?
[SBS Star] "It's More Suspicious that He Deleted Them" Kim Soo Hyun·Kim Ji Won Caught Lovestagramming?

Published 2024.07.02 12:05 Updated 2024.07.02 12:06
[SBS Star] "It's More Suspicious that He Deleted Them" Kim Soo Hyun·Kim Ji Won Caught Lovestagramming?
"Queen of Tears" co-stars Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won are believed to have been lovestagramming.

On July 1, Kim Soo Hyun posted four photos of himself wearing a black suit on his Instagram.

However, Kim Soo Hyun soon deleted the post and replaced it with three videos of clouds taken from an airplane.

Some fans speculate that Kim Soo Hyun deleted the photos because they were strikingly similar in style and pose to Kim Ji Won's latest Instagram post.
Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won
Just five days ago, Kim Ji Won posted photos on her Instagram from a designer brand event in Taiwan.

In the photos, she is posing for photos wearing a black off-shoulder dress. 

Since the poses in Kim Soo Hyun's deleted photos as well as their outfits matched those in Kim Ji Won's post, not just in one photo but in three, the deletion has drawn even more public attention.

Fans responded enthusiastically on Kim Soo Hyun's Instagram, leaving comments like "The clouds are beautiful, but the deleted photos were more beautiful," "I saw the deleted photos. So, you two are together?! Omg," "Oppa, it's too late. We've all captured it," "Why did you delete the photos? Was it because it was 'lovestagram'?!", "You need to be careful, oppa! But we all know anyway, haha," "Deleting them made it even more suspicious," "Did your wife tell you to delete them? lol" and more. 
Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won
Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won played a married couple in the recently ended series "Queen of Tears." 

Their on-screen chemistry was so well-received that fans began hoping for a real-life romance.

While the reason for Kim Soo Hyun deleting the photos remains unknown, it has certainly fueled speculation among "Queen of Tears" fans about their real-life relationship.
Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won
(Credit= 'soohyun_k216' 'geewonii' Instagram, tvN Queen of Tears) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
