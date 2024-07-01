[SBS Star] "It Was So Awkward!" Sun Ye Recalls the Very First Conversation She Had with TAEYANG

이미지 확대하기

Sun Ye of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls shared the first conversation she had with TAEYANG of boy group BIGBANG.On June 28, Sun Ye and Yubin of Wonder Girls appeared on DAESUNG of BIGBANG's YouTube show "Zip Daesung."On that day, DAESUNG warmly welcomed the girls to his show, saying, "It's been so long! It almost feels like seeing my old school friends."Once they settled in, they began reminiscing about the past as if they truly were old school friends.Given Wonder Girls and BIGBANG's frequent collaborations in the past, the production team remarked, "You guys must be close."The three of them responded, "Surprisingly not. We were more like business partners, if you get what we mean. We were always super polite to each other whenever we met. We even apologized to each other if our hands accidentally touched."DAESUNG added, "These days, K-pop groups can easily connect via mobile messenger, but we didn't have that luxury back then. Plus, our managers always kept a close eye on us, so exchanging numbers didn't even cross our minds."Sun Ye then recalled the first time TAEYANG spoke to her. "He was so shy back then," Sun Ye said with a smile."I could just tell, you know. With an awkward grin, he asked, 'You go to church, right?' I said yes, and he replied, 'Me too.'"DAESUNG burst out laughing, exclaiming, "That's some next-level flirting! Should we call it church flirting?"Sun Ye shook her head, saying, "No, no. He wasn't trying to flirt with me at all. It seemed like he just wanted to get to know me, but he was too shy. After that exchange, our conversation just sort of ended. We both didn't know what else to say. It was so awkward!"Continuing to laugh, DAESUNG remarked, "Knowing his personality, if he went that far, he must have really been making an effort."(Credit= '집대성' YouTube, '__youngbae__' Instagram)(SBS Star)