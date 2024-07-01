[SBS Star] "It Was Such a Mistake" 'Kwon Sang-woo♥' Son Tae-young Reveals Her Wedding Day Regrets

이미지 확대하기

Actress Son Tae-young talked about her regrets from her wedding ceremony with actor Kwon Sang-woo.On June 28, Son Tae-young posted a new episode of her YouTube show that featured her visit to her hometown, Daegu."A little later, I'll be on the train to Daegu. It's been over a decade since I last went there.", Son Tae-young remarked, opening the video."I'm curious to see what has changed or not. It would be fantastic to revisit the foods of good old memories. Above all, I want to have a reunion with the hairdresser who made me Miss Korea.", the actress added.During the train ride to Daegu, a member of Son Tae-young's YouTube team who was soon to get married shared her concerns about her upcoming wedding ceremony.The crew member told Son Tae-young, "As you can see, I don't usually wear makeup on my face."; the actress laughed and answered, "I know, but you have to at your wedding."Son Tae-young thought about her wedding day and said, "My husband and I made a mistake on ours. You see, it was an outdoor wedding.""I asked for a subtle makeup look when I got my makeup because I like things natural. But it was a wrong call.""Heavier makeup is better for an outdoor wedding since there's not much lighting outside. Gosh, it was such a mistake.", the actress added, letting out a sigh.Son Tae-young resumed, "Kwon Sang-woo and I had our wedding ceremony at a garden of this hotel, and they offered us a suite. So we stayed there the night before the ceremony.""The next day, the makeup team came to our suite to prep us for the ceremony. Kwon Sang-woo's room had quite low lighting. Also, the makeup artist who was in charge of his makeup couldn't make it that day, so someone else came.", she recalled."I mentioned how dark his room was, right? Kwon Sang-woo came out of the room wearing makeup darker than his skin. I looked pale in my makeup, and he looked dark in his.", Son Tae-young remembered, chuckling.Meanwhile, Son Tae-young started her acting career after placing third at the Miss Korea pageant in 2000.She tied the knot with Kwon Sang-woo in 2008; the couple welcomed their son in 2009 and daughter in 2015.(Credit= 'Mrs.뉴저지 손태영' YouTube)(SBS Star)