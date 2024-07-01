[SBS Star] TXT TAEHYUN Expresses Discomfort About Sasaeng Fans Changing Their Inflight Meals

이미지 확대하기

TAEHYUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER mentioned that the group members discovered their inflight meals had been changed without their knowledge.On June 29, TAEHYUN took to the official online fan community WeVerse to let his fans know about something that happened on his way back to Seoul from Beijing, China.TAEHYUN shared in his post, "Someone changed our inflight meals while we were happily on our way back to Korea after meeting with MOA in person."He added, "It was fine because we could just choose not to eat it, but I just don't understand why the airline's system allows anyone to alter our meals. Don't worry though, we ate before our flight."Korean celebrities often face the issue of their flight information being sold online, which has persisted for a long time.It is believed that one of the group's overly obsessive fans (sasaengs), changed their meals knowing their flight details.TAEHYUN soon deleted the post due to fans' overwhelming concern.However, fans continued discussing his post, leaving comments such as, "What if they were allergic to something?" "Something needs to be done to stop these online sales of celebrities' flight information. It's an ongoing issue with no resolution!" "The members must be so stressed," and "What was the point of changing their menu? Did they just want to control what they eat?" Some even demanded action, saying, "This is outrageous. They should be arrested!"Recently, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's agency, HYBE, announced that they have reported to the police a group accused of illegally obtaining and selling their artists' flight information.These individuals have now been handed over to the authorities.HYBE issued a stern warning at that time, stating, "We will pursue full accountability for those who exploit and trade artists' personal information, without leniency or settlement, adhering to a zero-tolerance policy."Despite this, similar incidents continue to occur, heightening fans' concerns.(Credit= WeVerse, Big Hit Music)(SBS Star)