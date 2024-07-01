[SBS Star] Newlywed Jang Na-ra Is Following a Divorce Attorney on Social Media Just in Case?

이미지 확대하기

It has just been revealed that actress Jang Na-ra, who got married only two years ago, is following a divorce attorney on her social media.On June 30 episode of SBS' television show "My Little Old Boy," Jang Na-ra made a guest appearance.On this day’s broadcast, Jang Na-ra spoke about her marriage with her 6-year younger cameraman husband."We met while working on 'VIP' together," the actress shared while smiling."He had an amazing attitude and always worked so hard on set. His main focus was ensuring the shoot went smoothly, and he was constantly running around to help others."She continued, "I was the one who made the first move. Since we didn't know each other personally, I kept trying to make conversation that wasn't about work. One day, I found him in the corner of a group photo we took at our company office. I thought sending him that photo would be a good way to start a casual conversation.""As we talked, he said, 'I think you're a good person, noona.' To this, I replied, 'I think I like you.' That's how we started dating. During our dates, I just knew he was the man I was going to marry. We recently celebrated our second wedding anniversary," she added with a blush.Then, one of the hosts Seo Jang Hoon, surprised everyone by revealing that Jang Na-ra is in fact following a divorce attorney on social media.He asked, "Is it just to be safe in case an unexpected situation arises? You seem so happily married that I'm taken aback by the fact that you're following a divorce attorney. What is that about?"Chuckling, Jang Na-ra explained, "The series I'm currently filming is called 'Good Partner,' and it's about a divorce attorney. My character is a highly skilled divorce attorney who is determined to ensure divorces happen in problematic marriages. The writer of the drama is an actual divorce attorney. That's what it is."(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)