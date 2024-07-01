뉴스
[SBS Star] Camera Directors Say Byeon Woo-seok·Kim Hye Yoon Had Suspiciously Good Chemistry On Set
[SBS Star] Camera Directors Say Byeon Woo-seok·Kim Hye Yoon Had Suspiciously Good Chemistry On Set

Published 2024.07.01
[SBS Star] Camera Directors Say Byeon Woo-seok·Kim Hye Yoon Had Suspiciously Good Chemistry On Set
The camera directors of tvN's hit drama 'Lovely Runner' shared behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the two leads, Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye Yoon.

On June 29, Yoon Dae-young and Shin Gi-chang, the camera directors of 'Lovely Runner' appeared on the YouTube channel 'K-insider Insights' hosted by pop culture critic Park Hyun-min and drama producer Nam Tae-jin.

In the video, the two camera directors shared their on-set experiences with Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye Yoon, who portrayed each other's love interests in 'Lovely Runner'.

"Byeon Woo-seok was very passionate about this project. He went through many challenges during his career, including being unexpectedly replaced in a project before filming began. In 'Lovely Runner', he finally landed the lead role for the first time in nine years. He put a lot of effort into the drama, communicating with the writers daily via phone.", Yoon Dae-young revealed.
Byeon Woo-seok & Kim Hye Yoon
Shin Gi-chang mentioned Kim Hye Yoon, noting, "She always tried to match Byeon Woo-seok's pace when she had much more acting experience than him. It was impressive."

Park Hyun-min remarked, "When an actor in a drama tries to hog all the spotlight, they ultimately ruin it for everyone in many cases. However, Kim Hye Yoon succeeded in single-handily persuading the viewers how and why her character fell for Byeon Woo-seok's character in this drama."
Byeon Woo-seok & Kim Hye Yoon
"Some actresses act in a way that highlights and flatters the charms of their male lead partners when doing a romance drama. Those are the superstars in the romance comedy genre, in my opinion.", Nam Tae-jin said, praising how Kim Hye Yoon made Byeon Woo-seok shine in the drama; "As I watched the drama, I knew that the producer must have loved working with Kim Hye Yoon.", he added.

"When shooting a drama, it's common to film scenes separately; the main characters usually take turns filming a scene of them together. When one lead is in a scene, the other who is not in the scene reacts to their partner's acting and exchanges lines with them. On a scale of 1 to 100, Kim Hye Yoon always gave 100 to Byeon Woo-seok when he was in a scene. She did a great job boosting her partner's performance.", Yoon Dae-young shared.
Byeon Woo-seok & Kim Hye Yoon
Shin Gi-chang noted that Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye Yoon had exceptional chemistry off-screen: "They got along very well in real life. Their amazing chemistry in the drama didn't just magically happen; they had a great connection in real life. They seemed to be completely absorbed in their scenes, which occasionally made me wonder if something was going on between them."

"The scenes with the two were quite emotional to shoot because they were gazing at each other with such affection and tenderness.", Yoon Dae-young recalled, "It made us feel like we were witnessing a love that was pure and innocent, just like the ones one might experience in their childhood."
Byeon Woo-seok & Kim Hye Yoon

(Credit= tvN Lovely Runner, '관계자에 따르면' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
