[SBS Star] Camera Directors Say Byeon Woo-seok·Kim Hye Yoon Had Suspiciously Good Chemistry On Set

On June 29, Yoon Dae-young and Shin Gi-chang, the camera directors of 'Lovely Runner' appeared on the YouTube channel 'K-insider Insights' hosted by pop culture critic Park Hyun-min and drama producer Nam Tae-jin.
In the video, the two camera directors shared their on-set experiences with Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye Yoon, who portrayed each other's love interests in 'Lovely Runner'.
"Byeon Woo-seok was very passionate about this project. He went through many challenges during his career, including being unexpectedly replaced in a project before filming began. In 'Lovely Runner', he finally landed the lead role for the first time in nine years. He put a lot of effort into the drama, communicating with the writers daily via phone.", Yoon Dae-young revealed.
Park Hyun-min remarked, "When an actor in a drama tries to hog all the spotlight, they ultimately ruin it for everyone in many cases. However, Kim Hye Yoon succeeded in single-handily persuading the viewers how and why her character fell for Byeon Woo-seok's character in this drama."
"When shooting a drama, it's common to film scenes separately; the main characters usually take turns filming a scene of them together. When one lead is in a scene, the other who is not in the scene reacts to their partner's acting and exchanges lines with them. On a scale of 1 to 100, Kim Hye Yoon always gave 100 to Byeon Woo-seok when he was in a scene. She did a great job boosting her partner's performance.", Yoon Dae-young shared.
"The scenes with the two were quite emotional to shoot because they were gazing at each other with such affection and tenderness.", Yoon Dae-young recalled, "It made us feel like we were witnessing a love that was pure and innocent, just like the ones one might experience in their childhood."
(Credit= tvN Lovely Runner, '관계자에 따르면' YouTube)
(SBS Star)