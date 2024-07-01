뉴스
[SBS Star] '49' Choi Ji Woo Gets Sad over the Possibility of Not Living to See Her Daughter Get Married
Published 2024.07.01 11:51 View Count
49-year-old actress Choi Ji Woo got saddened by the thought that she might not live to see her daughter get married.

On June 30 episode of KBS' television show "The Return of Superman," Choi Ji Woo shared what it is like to be a mother of a 4-year-old daughter. 

Choi Ji Woo shared, "During my time off work, I frequently talked to other moms in the industry to exchange childcare tips."

The actress continued, "Kim Tae-hee and RAIN's second daughter is only a year older than mine, so we often share our children's stuff. I also receive a lot of childcare support from Oh Yun-soo and Sin Ae La. Since Sin Ae La hosts a show about children, she gives excellent advice."
Choi Ji Woo
Later in the episode, the members of "The Return of Superman" watched a video of BewhY's daughter hugging a friend.

BewhY admitted, "To be honest, I felt really jealous. She hugged him without hesitation."

Kim Jun-ho chimed in, "Let me tell you, Moon Hee Joon here has even blocked his daughter Jam-jam from hugging other men."

Laughing, Moon Hee Joon nodded and said, "Yeah, I had to. I get really jealous seeing that."
Choi Ji Woo
Ahn Young-mi asked, "How will you cope when Jam-jam gets married?"

Moon Hee Joon jokingly replied, "Well, I might die before she gets married anyway."

Choi Ji Woo, who had her daughter at 45, suddenly looked sad and said, "Why would you say that? I might really be gone by then."

Ahn Young-mi got up, hugged her, and reassured her, "Don't worry, you'll be around. People live to 120 these days."
Choi Ji Woo
(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, Santa Claus Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
