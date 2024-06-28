뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Je Hoon Tells Why He Sent Koo Kyo Hwan a Heart; Koo Kyo Hwan Shares His Feelings
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Lee Je Hoon Tells Why He Sent Koo Kyo Hwan a Heart; Koo Kyo Hwan Shares His Feelings

Published 2024.06.28 18:26 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Je Hoon Tells Why He Sent Koo Kyo Hwan a Heart; Koo Kyo Hwan Shares His Feelings
Actor Lee Je Hoon revealed the reason behind sending a heart to actor Koo Kyo Hwan at an awards ceremony three years ago.

On June 27, a video featuring Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan was released on a fashion magazine's YouTube channel. 

The two actors began their discussion by expressing their excitement about leading the upcoming movie "Escape" together.

The production team then asked, "Can you tell us more about that iconic moment at the 2021 Blue Dragon Film Awards? Je Hoon, you publicly expressed your love for Kyo Hwan then."
Koo Kyo Hwan and Lee Je Hoon
At the 2021 Blue Dragon Film Awards, Lee Je Hoon said, "I would really love to work with Koo Kyo Hwan," while forming a heart with his fingers. 

At that time, Koo Kyo Hwan was seen responding with a smile from his seat.

Lee Je Hoon reminisced, "I was presenting the New Director Award. The script had a question, 'As a director, who would you like to cast in your movie?'"

He continued, "I felt a bit shy about the question, so I decided to mention an actor I wanted to work with instead. Koo Kyo Hwan had always been someone I admired, and since he was there, I just went for it."

Koo Kyo Hwan responded with a chuckle, "That kind of proposal was a first for me," adding, "I usually find it difficult to be around so many people, so I was feeling nervous at the awards ceremony. But as soon as I received your gesture, I felt at ease. Thank you for that."
Koo Kyo Hwan and Lee Je Hoon
Eager to collaborate with Koo Kyo Hwan, Lee Je Hoon started sending him movie scripts, hoping he would join the cast.

Koo Kyo Hwan explained, "Je Hoon played a big role in my decision to join 'Escape.' But you know, even without the Blue Dragon Awards confession, I still would have chosen to be part of 'Escape' because Je Hoon was in it."

Lee Je Hoon responded to his words with a big smile.
 

(Credit= '엘르 코리아_ELLE KOREA' YouTube, Blue Dragon Film Awards) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지