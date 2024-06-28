[SBS Star] Lee Je Hoon Tells Why He Sent Koo Kyo Hwan a Heart; Koo Kyo Hwan Shares His Feelings

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Je Hoon revealed the reason behind sending a heart to actor Koo Kyo Hwan at an awards ceremony three years ago.On June 27, a video featuring Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan was released on a fashion magazine's YouTube channel.The two actors began their discussion by expressing their excitement about leading the upcoming movie "Escape" together.The production team then asked, "Can you tell us more about that iconic moment at the 2021 Blue Dragon Film Awards? Je Hoon, you publicly expressed your love for Kyo Hwan then."At the 2021 Blue Dragon Film Awards, Lee Je Hoon said, "I would really love to work with Koo Kyo Hwan," while forming a heart with his fingers.At that time, Koo Kyo Hwan was seen responding with a smile from his seat.Lee Je Hoon reminisced, "I was presenting the New Director Award. The script had a question, 'As a director, who would you like to cast in your movie?'"He continued, "I felt a bit shy about the question, so I decided to mention an actor I wanted to work with instead. Koo Kyo Hwan had always been someone I admired, and since he was there, I just went for it."Koo Kyo Hwan responded with a chuckle, "That kind of proposal was a first for me," adding, "I usually find it difficult to be around so many people, so I was feeling nervous at the awards ceremony. But as soon as I received your gesture, I felt at ease. Thank you for that."Eager to collaborate with Koo Kyo Hwan, Lee Je Hoon started sending him movie scripts, hoping he would join the cast.Koo Kyo Hwan explained, "Je Hoon played a big role in my decision to join 'Escape.' But you know, even without the Blue Dragon Awards confession, I still would have chosen to be part of 'Escape' because Je Hoon was in it."Lee Je Hoon responded to his words with a big smile.(Credit= '엘르 코리아_ELLE KOREA' YouTube, Blue Dragon Film Awards)(SBS Star)