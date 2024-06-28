뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Says IU Played a Big Role in Changing Public Awareness of Sasaeng Fans
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Says IU Played a Big Role in Changing Public Awareness of Sasaeng Fans

Published 2024.06.28 18:41 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Says IU Played a Big Role in Changing Public Awareness of Sasaeng Fans
Kim Jae Joong, formerly of K-pop boy group TVXQ!, expressed how much he appreciates singer IU for bringing attention to the sasaeng (overly obsessive) fan issue.

On June 27, a special episode of Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show with YOUNGHOON of K-pop boy group THE BOYZ was released.

As Kim Jae Joong recently released an album celebrating his 20th debut anniversary, he appeared on the show as a guest while YOUNGHOON hosted.

During their conversation, Kim Jae Joong discussed his encounters with sasaeng fans.

"Back in H.O.T. (first-generation K-pop boy group) days, fan culture was offline-based. At the time, obsessive fans only did physical things, following the group and stuff. However, in TVXQ!'s time, sasaeng fans did things both online and offline. So it got more intense for our group.", the singer recalled.
Kim Jae Joong & IU
YOUNGHOON mentioned, "I remember frequently hearing news reports about fans breaking into the TVXQ!'s dorm when I was little."

Kim Jae Joong replied, "That happened quite commonly. There were taxis following us everywhere we went. And these were just minor incidents."

He continued, "Once, while at home, I received a photo on my phone from an unknown number. It was a picture of me, taken just then from behind. I realized someone had broken into my house while I was inside."

"When I realized what had happened, the person had already left my house. They broke in, snapped a picture of me, and sent it to me right after they left the house without being noticed. Wow, just thinking about it gives me chills."
Kim Jae Joong & IU
Kim Jae Joong also talked about a terrifying experience with a sasaeng fan who broke into the group's dorm and kissed him while he was asleep.

"That person was caught before leaving the dorm. They'd be sent to jail if they did that now.", Kim Jae Joong said, adding, "At the time, I had this habit of constantly scanning my surroundings, always on the alert for potential lurkers. It was like I was living in a prison."

Then, Kim Jae Joong said he felt grateful for what IU did regarding this matter, sharing, "She had taken legal action against her sasaeng fans who had crossed the line."

"Whether her good image helped or not, her case really helped remind the public that sasaeng fans' actions are serious and that they can seriously hurt someone's life. People have become more respectful of my private life ever since.", he remarked.
Kim Jae Joong & IU

(Credit= '에스티세븐 ST7' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지