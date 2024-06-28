[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Says IU Played a Big Role in Changing Public Awareness of Sasaeng Fans

이미지 확대하기

Kim Jae Joong, formerly of K-pop boy group TVXQ!, expressed how much he appreciates singer IU for bringing attention to the sasaeng (overly obsessive) fan issue.On June 27, a special episode of Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show with YOUNGHOON of K-pop boy group THE BOYZ was released.As Kim Jae Joong recently released an album celebrating his 20th debut anniversary, he appeared on the show as a guest while YOUNGHOON hosted.During their conversation, Kim Jae Joong discussed his encounters with sasaeng fans."Back in H.O.T. (first-generation K-pop boy group) days, fan culture was offline-based. At the time, obsessive fans only did physical things, following the group and stuff. However, in TVXQ!'s time, sasaeng fans did things both online and offline. So it got more intense for our group.", the singer recalled.YOUNGHOON mentioned, "I remember frequently hearing news reports about fans breaking into the TVXQ!'s dorm when I was little."Kim Jae Joong replied, "That happened quite commonly. There were taxis following us everywhere we went. And these were just minor incidents."He continued, "Once, while at home, I received a photo on my phone from an unknown number. It was a picture of me, taken just then from behind. I realized someone had broken into my house while I was inside.""When I realized what had happened, the person had already left my house. They broke in, snapped a picture of me, and sent it to me right after they left the house without being noticed. Wow, just thinking about it gives me chills."Kim Jae Joong also talked about a terrifying experience with a sasaeng fan who broke into the group's dorm and kissed him while he was asleep."That person was caught before leaving the dorm. They'd be sent to jail if they did that now.", Kim Jae Joong said, adding, "At the time, I had this habit of constantly scanning my surroundings, always on the alert for potential lurkers. It was like I was living in a prison."Then, Kim Jae Joong said he felt grateful for what IU did regarding this matter, sharing, "She had taken legal action against her sasaeng fans who had crossed the line.""Whether her good image helped or not, her case really helped remind the public that sasaeng fans' actions are serious and that they can seriously hurt someone's life. People have become more respectful of my private life ever since.", he remarked.(Credit= '에스티세븐 ST7' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)