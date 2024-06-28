뉴스
[SBS Star] DARA Often Uses CL When She Needs to Lie to Her Parents?
Published 2024.06.28
K-pop artist DARA shared that she often uses another K-pop artist CL when she needs to lie to her parents. 

On June 8 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show "Cultwo Show," DARA made a guest appearance. 

During the show, one listener sent "Cultwo Show" an interesting text that said, "I've been with my girlfriend for seven years, and we made plans to go on a 3-day trip abroad. But once my girlfriend's parents found out about our trip, they went crazy. We're both almost 30 years old." 

The special host Bbaekga commented in a surprised tone of voice, "Wow, really?! I wonder if it's because it's not Korea...? Hmm."
DARA
DARA told Bbaekga, "Actually, my parents are like this. I'm almost 40 years old, but my parents want me to have 'pure' dates only. They don't want me doing things with my boyfriend, if you get what I mean."

In response to this, Bbaekga stated, "Oh my...! That's harsh though. I'm going to chose to keep going 'unpure' with my dates!"  
DARA
When the other hosts asked DARA, "In that case, do they say no if you tell them you're going on a trip with your boyfriend?" 

DARA answered, "Well... I basically have to go without telling them. I usually just tell them that I'm going CL's place for a sleepover with a bunch of other friends," then added with a chuckle, "Oh, this is actually a secret...!"

She said, "Oh well, it's too late now anyway," then went on to say that it was not only CL who she used to go on a trip with her boyfriend without telling her parents the truth, she revealed that she used other celebrity unnies as well. 

After that, she advised the listener who sent them the text, saying, "You know what?! Just lie to them from now on! I consider that a white lie. I mean, seriously, you've been together for seven years already. If something happened, it already happened!" 
DARA
(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지