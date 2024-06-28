뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-DLE MIYEON & SHUHUA Face Great Danger on the Road
Published 2024.06.28
K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's members MIYEON and SHUHUA faced a dangerous moment on the road when they encountered a wrong-way driver. 

On June 26, a video of MIYEON and SHUHUA were uploaded on YouTube. 

The video captured the duo traveling toward Gyeongju, with SHUHUA confidently behind the wheel.

As they navigated a narrow two-lane road, SHUHUA suddenly spotted a vehicle heading directly towards them in their lane. 

The driver was attempting to overtake a large truck by crossing into oncoming traffic. 

With quick reflexes, SHUHUA swerved to avoid a collision, narrowly escaping disaster.

MIYOEN, visibly shocked from the passenger seat, exclaimed, "A wrong-way driver? Are they serious?"

After safely passing the reckless driver, SHUHUA turned to the camera with a concerned expression, stating firmly, "That's incredibly dangerous. You should never do that." 

Her calm demeanor under pressure highlighted her skillful handling of the situation.
In the comments section below the video, fans expressed their outrage toward the wrong-way driver, and showered praise on SHUHUA for her quick thinking and defensive driving skills.

Comments poured in, such as, "That could have been a major accident if not for SHUHUA's quick reactions. She's truly skilled," "Driving like that is reckless and selfish. SHUHUA did the right thing by staying calm," and "SHUHUA's response shows how important safe driving is. The wrong-way driver needs to face consequences," "SHUHUA handled it so well, without panicking. If she hadn't slowed down, they all could have gotten seriously injured," "That’s the same as attempted murder! Put the driver in jail!" and more. 

This incident served as a reminder of the importance of road safety, sparking a discussion among viewers about the dangers of reckless driving.
 

(Credit= '9700 STUDIO' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
