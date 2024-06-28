[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Recalls Jun Ji Hyun Defending Him When He Was a Rookie Making Many Mistakes

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon shared a heartwarming story about his experience working with actress Jun Ji Hyun on the set of 'My Love from the Star' they co-starred in.On June 27, comedian Kim Jun-hyun released a new episode of his YouTube show featuring entertainer Hong Seok-chun, singer/actor Seo In Guk, and Ahn Jae Hyeon as guests.During their conversation, Seo In Guk talked about his first encounter with Hong Seok-chun, thanking the entertainer for being kind to him in his early days in the entertainment industry.He told Hong Seok-chun, "It was long ago, so I'm not sure if you'd remember. You were a member of the cast of this musical, and I first met you when I went to the wrap-up party for the musical.""I remember how amazing you were when we first met. You were really nice and attentive to me at the party. I was so grateful for that because I was intimidated, surrounded by the sunbae actors there. I'll never forget how kindly you treated me when I was just a rookie.", he remarked, leaving Hong Seok-chun touched."That's also why I'm a fan of Hong Seok-chun.", Ahn Jae Hyeon chimed in.The actor then told a story from his rookie days when he was filming SBS' drama 'My Love from the Star' (2013-2014), where a kind word from a Hong Seok-Chun-like figure touched his heart."While I was shooting 'My Love from the Star', we had to have multiple takes to get my scenes right because I was making too many mistakes.", Ahn Jae Hyeon recalled."Jun Ji Hyun came to my defense on set. She said, 'He's a rookie, so he's bound to make mistakes. Give him a break. He's just a kid!'. Those words, I'll never forget them. That memory of Jun Ji Hyun defending me on set still resonates in my heart.", he said."And Hong Seok-chun is another person in my life like Jun Ji Hyun.", Ahn Jae Hyeon added.Hong Seok-chun revealed that he and Ahn Jae Hyeon go way back, dating back to the early days of the actor's career.He said, "I think it was not long after Ahn Jae Hyeon had debuted when we first met. We both worked on a film called 'Fashion King' (2014), based on a popular webcomic.""When I first saw Ahn Jae Hyeon, I was stunned. He had such a pretty face that I thought, 'How can he be so pretty? If he had been born as a girl, he would have caused quite a stir across the nation.'. I was taken aback by how pretty he was.", Hong Seok-chun remembered.(Credit= '낭만돼지 김준현' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)