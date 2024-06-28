[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Recalls Being Especially Impressed by RIIZE's Cover of TVXQ!'s 'Rising Sun'

이미지 확대하기

Kim Jae Joong, formerly of K-pop boy group TVXQ!, recalled being especially impressed by boy group RIIZE's cover of "Rising Sun"―TVXQ!'s hit song released in 2005.On June 25, Kim Jae Joong sat down for an interview with the press.During the interview, Kim Jae Joong commented on hoobae K-pop groups covering TVXQ!'s songs.Kim Jae Joong said with a laugh, "I don't think most of them chose to cover our songs on their own, since many of our songs were released before they were born or when they were very young. It was probably their parents, relatives, or company staff who suggested they cover our songs."Smiling, he added, "When those from that era watch TVXQ! cover performances, they're probably taken back to that time. I think that's why so many people love watching TVXQ! cover performances. I'm thankful for that."When asked if there were any memorable cover performances by hoobae K-pop groups, Kim Jae Joong said, "Oh, I remember Stray Kids' cover performance."He continued, "But RIIZE's performance really left an impression on me. I watched their 'Rising Sun' performance at MAMA, where WONBIN sang my parts. As I was watching, I thought, 'He's 100 times better than the old me!'"He then reminisced about the day he watched their performance, saying, "On the day of RIIZE's cover performance, I was busy with my schedule, but my name kept trending on X. I got curious and searched my name. It turned out it was because WONBIN did such an amazing job covering my parts in 'Rising Sun.'""My guess is that people who saw the cover performance thought it was interesting that someone who looked similar to me was singing my parts in 'Rising Sun.' I mean, he does have 'Kim Jae Joong' vibes," the K-pop star added as he smiled brightly.(Credit= 'Mnet K-POP' YouTube, iNKODE Entertainment)(SBS Star)