뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Recalls Being Especially Impressed by RIIZE's Cover of TVXQ!'s 'Rising Sun'
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Recalls Being Especially Impressed by RIIZE's Cover of TVXQ!'s 'Rising Sun'

Published 2024.06.28 13:56 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Recalls Being Especially Impressed by RIIZE's Cover of TVXQ!'s 'Rising Sun'
Kim Jae Joong, formerly of K-pop boy group TVXQ!, recalled being especially impressed by boy group RIIZE's cover of "Rising Sun"―TVXQ!'s hit song released in 2005. 

On June 25, Kim Jae Joong sat down for an interview with the press. 

During the interview, Kim Jae Joong commented on hoobae K-pop groups covering TVXQ!'s songs.

Kim Jae Joong said with a laugh, "I don't think most of them chose to cover our songs on their own, since many of our songs were released before they were born or when they were very young. It was probably their parents, relatives, or company staff who suggested they cover our songs."

Smiling, he added, "When those from that era watch TVXQ! cover performances, they're probably taken back to that time. I think that's why so many people love watching TVXQ! cover performances. I'm thankful for that."
Kim Jae Joong
When asked if there were any memorable cover performances by hoobae K-pop groups, Kim Jae Joong said, "Oh, I remember Stray Kids' cover performance."

He continued, "But RIIZE's performance really left an impression on me. I watched their 'Rising Sun' performance at MAMA, where WONBIN sang my parts. As I was watching, I thought, 'He's 100 times better than the old me!'"

He then reminisced about the day he watched their performance, saying, "On the day of RIIZE's cover performance, I was busy with my schedule, but my name kept trending on X. I got curious and searched my name. It turned out it was because WONBIN did such an amazing job covering my parts in 'Rising Sun.'"

"My guess is that people who saw the cover performance thought it was interesting that someone who looked similar to me was singing my parts in 'Rising Sun.' I mean, he does have 'Kim Jae Joong' vibes," the K-pop star added as he smiled brightly. 
Kim Jae Joong
Kim Jae Joong
(Credit= 'Mnet K-POP' YouTube, iNKODE Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지