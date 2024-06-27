뉴스
[SBS Star] Park So Dam Recalls Seo In Guk's Words that Really Comforted Her During Her Cancer Recovery
Published 2024.06.27
Actress Park So Dam fondly recalled the comforting words of actor Seo In Guk during her cancer recovery. 

Recently, one past video of Park So Dam and Seo In Guk, who starred in TVING's drama "Death's Game" (2021) together, circulated online. 

The video, filmed last December, captured a genuine conversation they had over drinks.
Seo In Guk
During their conversation, Park So Dam reminisced about the time they filmed "Death's Game"; she was actually still recovering from cancer then.

In 2021, Park So Dam was diagnosed with papillary thyroid carcinoma and promptly underwent surgery. 

She later shared that her voice took a considerable amount of time to recover, which was quite distressing for her. 

Even though she had not fully recovered, she accepted an offer to star in "Death's Game" and jumped into filming.
Seo In Guk
Reflecting on that period, Park So Dam said, "I wasn't at my best. So, I constantly worried like, 'What if it becomes so bad that there comes a time when I just can't film?' I told you about my worries, remember?"

Seo In Guk nodded, prompting Park So-dam to continue, "You said something to me in response to that, and that really comforted me. I still thank you for it."

She went on, recalling their conversation, "You were like, 'Don't worry about it. If you need a break, we can always pause filming and resume later. It's no problem. If it's hard for you to ask the production team for a break, just leave it to me. I'll handle it. I'll just tell them I need a break to poop.'"

They both laughed at the memory, and Seo In Guk added, "I was serious, ready to say that to the production team anytime for you."

Park So Dam responded gratefully, "Honestly, I still appreciate you saying that to me."
Seo In Guk
(Credit= 'Seo In Guk' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
