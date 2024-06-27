뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'A Year into Marriage' Lee Da-hae Says She & SE7EN Have Not Registered Their Marriage Yet
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'A Year into Marriage' Lee Da-hae Says She & SE7EN Have Not Registered Their Marriage Yet

Published 2024.06.27 18:33 View Count
[SBS Star] 'A Year into Marriage' Lee Da-hae Says She & SE7EN Have Not Registered Their Marriage Yet
Actress Lee Da-hae revealed that she and her husband, singer SE7EN, have not registered their marriage yet.

On the June 26 episode of Channel A's television show 'Sinrang Class', actor Shim Hyung-tak and his Japanese wife Hirai Saya were featured on their special day.

"Do you know what day it is?", Hirai Saya asked Shim Hyung-tak at the beginning of the clip.

"Of course I do. It's June 5, the day we registered our marriage.", Shim Hyung-tak replied.

"But Saya, in Korea, married couples usually regard the date they had their wedding ceremony as the anniversary date, not the day they registered their marriage. We think a wedding ceremony is more important.", Shim Hyung-tak remarked.
Lee Da-hae
"I am aware of that. But in Japan, we can choose which day to celebrate between the two.", Hirai Saya remarked.

She continued, "And we got married only a year ago. I know celebrating a wedding anniversary every year can be challenging, but this is our first one. I was expecting a gesture from you."

"The heart is what truly matters. Just a letter and a flower bouquet would have been sufficient.", Hirai Saya added, disappointed.

As she asked, "Would that be an inconvenience for you?", Shim Hyung-tak quickly responded, "No, absolutely not! This year, I will celebrate both of our marriage anniversaries."
Lee Da-hae
The couple's conversation about their marriage anniversary sparked discussions among the show's cast members, who were viewing this clip in the studio.

"When you think about it, the day you registered your marriage is when you became legally married. It is certainly a memorable day.", Danny Ahn of K-pop boy group g.o.d said.

Singer Lee Seung-chul exclaimed, "Wait, have I registered my marriage?"

He pretended to call his wife and asked, "Darling, have we registered our marriage? Are you sure we have?", adding a little chuckle to the show.

"That reminds me. I haven't done it yet.", Lee Da-hae said, revealing she and SE7EN have not registered their marriage yet; this remark surprised everyone in the studio.

"We had planned to do that on May 6. We couldn't, however, because it was designated a temporary holiday.", she explained.
Lee Da-hae
Meanwhile, Lee Da-hae and SE7EN tied the knot on May 6, 2023.

(Credit= Channel A Sinrang Class, 'leedahey4eva' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지