[SBS Star] 'A Year into Marriage' Lee Da-hae Says She & SE7EN Have Not Registered Their Marriage Yet

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Da-hae revealed that she and her husband, singer SE7EN, have not registered their marriage yet.On the June 26 episode of Channel A's television show 'Sinrang Class', actor Shim Hyung-tak and his Japanese wife Hirai Saya were featured on their special day."Do you know what day it is?", Hirai Saya asked Shim Hyung-tak at the beginning of the clip."Of course I do. It's June 5, the day we registered our marriage.", Shim Hyung-tak replied."But Saya, in Korea, married couples usually regard the date they had their wedding ceremony as the anniversary date, not the day they registered their marriage. We think a wedding ceremony is more important.", Shim Hyung-tak remarked."I am aware of that. But in Japan, we can choose which day to celebrate between the two.", Hirai Saya remarked.She continued, "And we got married only a year ago. I know celebrating a wedding anniversary every year can be challenging, but this is our first one. I was expecting a gesture from you.""The heart is what truly matters. Just a letter and a flower bouquet would have been sufficient.", Hirai Saya added, disappointed.As she asked, "Would that be an inconvenience for you?", Shim Hyung-tak quickly responded, "No, absolutely not! This year, I will celebrate both of our marriage anniversaries."The couple's conversation about their marriage anniversary sparked discussions among the show's cast members, who were viewing this clip in the studio."When you think about it, the day you registered your marriage is when you became legally married. It is certainly a memorable day.", Danny Ahn of K-pop boy group g.o.d said.Singer Lee Seung-chul exclaimed, "Wait, have I registered my marriage?"He pretended to call his wife and asked, "Darling, have we registered our marriage? Are you sure we have?", adding a little chuckle to the show."That reminds me. I haven't done it yet.", Lee Da-hae said, revealing she and SE7EN have not registered their marriage yet; this remark surprised everyone in the studio."We had planned to do that on May 6. We couldn't, however, because it was designated a temporary holiday.", she explained.Meanwhile, Lee Da-hae and SE7EN tied the knot on May 6, 2023.(Credit= Channel A Sinrang Class, 'leedahey4eva' Instagram)(SBS Star)