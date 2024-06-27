[SBS Star] DAY6 Young K Receives More Music Royalties than G-DRAGON & ZICO?

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy band DAY6's member Young K discussed his music royalties.On June 22, JTBC's television show "Knowing Bros," the members of DAY6 appeared as guests.About DAY6, specifically about Young K, one of the hosts Lee Su-geun said, "Young K, I heared that you earn one of the highest royalties from your copyrighted works compared to others in the industry."As soon as he finished speaking, the "Knowing Bros" team displayed an article on screen stating, "Young K Earns More Royalties than G-DRAGON and ZICO."When asked, "Is it higher than Teddy and J.Y. Park?" Young K replied with a shy smile, "I'm not at the top yet. I'm not No. 1 in Korea or anything. But I'll keep working hard to make that true."It was later revealed that not only Young K, but all the members of DAY6 participate in songwriting and composing.Young K shared, "I've been writing songs since before our debut. When our agency told us I would be part of a band, they said, 'To truly be a band, you must produce your own songs and let the world know about your band through those songs.' It took a few years until I could properly write songs, That's actually why our debut was delayed as well."After that, Young K mentioned his most lucrative song, saying, "'You Were Beautiful' is my top-earning song in terms of royalties. Since its release in 2017, it has consistently ranked around the top 100 on major music charts in Korea."The K-pop star also noted that the song "Rose Blossom" by girl group H1-KEY is another significant earner."I felt strange when it started receiving so much love, because it was written a long time ago, even before I enlisted in the military in 2021. The song existed before H1-KEY did. I think it's been so well-received because it found the right singers," he explained with a big smile on his face.(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)