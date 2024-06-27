[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Reveals Her Tactic for Avoiding Sharing Her Number with People She Is Not Fond of

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Hyoyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared how she deals with situations where she meets new people and does not feel like sharing her phone number.On June 26, Hyoyeon dropped a new episode of her YouTube show featuring K-pop artist CHUU as a guest.When Hyoyeon mentioned that she recently filmed another episode of the show with MIYEON of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE, CHUU said she hung out with MIYEON the day before."When I have some spare time, I recharge my energy by catching up with friends.", CHUU said."I'm the opposite type.", Hyoyeon remarked, "I used to be like you in the past, and I guess I exhausted my energy during that time. I spend most of my time at home these days.""But I enjoy meeting people like you. I like upbeat individuals who actively approach me.", Hyoyeon told CHUU.CHUU replied, "Actually, I tend to be more careful when I meet sunbae artists like you. I find it comfortable approaching people in a friendly way when they are my age or younger. But with sunbae artists, I'm worried that they might not like it.""Why wouldn't they like it? They would adore you even more. Just call me unnie!", Hyoyeon exclaimed.However, when CHUU attempted to move closer to her, Hyoyeon bashfully requested, "Please, let's not.", and they both erupted into laughter.During their conversation, Hyoyeon asked about CHUU's approach to making friends."First impressions influence me a little when it comes to making friends. People think I would love hanging out with anyone because I seem sociable. However, I do get shy and awkward in some social situations. I only make plans, such as going outside for a meal or something, with people I like being around.""When I meet someone for the first time and notice they have a great personality, I tell them I want to become friends. I ask for their phone number and send messages constantly, asking what they're doing now; this is how I make friends. Thinking about it, I've noticed that I tend to become friends with people who are kind and have some common interests with me.", CHUU said.Hyoyeon commented, "Kind people are drawn to you when you are a kind person yourself."Hyoyeon then shared, "When I meet someone for the first time and like them, I usually ask for their phone number. I don't pull out my phone in the first place if I'm not a fan of the person. Sometimes, I purposefully avoid pulling out my phone because I don't want them to ask for my phone number.""I noticed that your phone is out now!", CHUU joyfully exclaimed.Hyoyeon jokingly responded, "It's not mine.", and laughed.(Credit= '효연의 레벨업 Hyo's Level Up' YouTube)(SBS Star)