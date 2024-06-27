뉴스
[SBS Star] "Seriously, There Are No Girls like Them" Tiffany Young Tells What Girls' Generation Means to Her
[SBS Star] "Seriously, There Are No Girls like Them" Tiffany Young Tells What Girls' Generation Means to Her
K-pop girl group Girls' Generations' member Tiffany Young shared what the group means to her. 

On June 26, Tiffany Young, who recently wrapped up shooting with actors Song Kang Ho and Byun Yo Han for Disney+'s upcoming series "Uncle Samsik," had an interview with the media.
Tiffany Young
When asked if she received support from the Girls' Generation members on "Uncle Samsik," Tiffany Young said, "Yeah, I mean, we're always talking. They helped me a lot with translating my scenes as well."

She continued, "The members tell me things like, 'Tiffany, it almost seems like you're acting all the time.' They find it amazing how parts of myself often come through in the characters I play."

She added, "They actually worried that my next project might not meet expectations after working with Song Joong Ki and Lee Sung-min in 'Reborn Rich,' but they became very happy and supportive after discovering my next one involved Song Kang Ho and Byun Yo Han."
Tiffany Young
One of the reporters then mentioned how impressive it was to see all the Girls' Generation members managing to balance both individual and group activities effectively.

Tiffany Young responded, "They mean so much to me. All the members are seriously so kind. There are no others like them."

She continued, "We're basically always paying attention to what each other's up to professionally and try to understand each other's moves. We approach everything with the goal of firmly maintaining our team, even as we pursued our solo careers. We gave our best in everything, putting in 1000% effort. Moving forward, we aim to give 2000%. We've always been great partners to one another."

She concluded, "By playing our roles well, we've been able to stick together for over 10 years in this industry. Just as I did with Girls' Generation, I plan on working hard in my acting career too."
Tiffany Young
(Credit= Sublime Artist Agency, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
