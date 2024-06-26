[SBS Star] 'Replay 1988's Father-Daughter' Sung Dong-il' Says Hyeri Made Him Want His Kids to Be like Her

이미지 확대하기

Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day's "Replay 1988" father Sung Dong-il praised her to the skies.On June 21, Sung Dong-il joined Hyeri's YouTube show "Hyell's Club" as a guest.Sung Dong-il and Hyeri co-starred in tvN's series "Reply 1988" (2015), where he portrayed her father.Reflecting on their time together, Sung Dong-il looked at Hyeri and remarked, "You've changed so much. You've really lost that baby fat now. Back then, your face was so chubby with baby fat."He teased further, saying, "Or maybe you just lost a lot of weight since then?"Recalling their playful interactions during the series, he reminisced, "I remember teasing you a lot with producer Shin Won-ho. We used to joke about your baby fat, like saying, 'You're 21 and still have baby fat? You know you're not a baby anymore, right?'"He joked, "When I first saw you, I wondered if you could even act. You looked so young!" He chuckled and added, "Not that I'm any good at acting."When Hyeri asked about his first impression of her, Sung Dong-il replied candidly, "Your eyes were round, and overall, you seemed quite ordinary."Seeing Hyeri's disappointed expression, Sung Dong-il reassured her, "But I really like you a lot."The actor shared, reminiscing, "Toward the end of our project, you told me, 'Dad, I bought my parents a house. I'm so happy. I really wanted to tell you, Dad.'"He continued warmly, "That's when I realized how amazing you are. Honestly, I thought you had a good heart. I even wished our kids could grow up to be like you."(Credit= '혜리' YouTube)(SBS Star)