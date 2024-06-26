[SBS Star] Kim Yuna Says 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' Used Her Song's Title Without Seeking Prior Permission

이미지 확대하기

Kim Yuna, singer-songwriter/lead singer of the rock band Jaurim, revealed that the drama 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' did not ask her permission beforehand when it used her song as a motif.On the June 25 episode of the YouTube show 'Don't Forget Your Breakfast', the host, entertainer Jang Sung-kyu, visited Kim Yuna's home.During their conversation over breakfast, 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' came up.Jaurim's 2013 song, 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One', which Kim Yuna wrote and composed, became a hit after its release.The song was used as a motif in tvN's 2022 drama with the same title, 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One'.Jang Sung-kyu asked, "I'm interested in learning more about how 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' became a drama. What did the production team say to you?""Did you know what happened? Is that why you're asking?", Kim Yuna asked back, leaving the host puzzled as he replied, "I have no idea."Then, Kim Yuna said, "I didn't know until later that a drama using my song was to be released.""They didn't ask for your permission first?", Jang Sung-kyu asked, to which Kim Yuna responded with a simple, "Yes.""It would have been more considerate if they had consulted me beforehand. I got an email from the drama's team apologizing for not asking my permission after they held the press event announcing its release.", Kim Yuna expressed.When Jang Sung-kyu asked if she had willingly given her permission after receiving the email, Kim Yuna replied, "Yeah, it was too late to do something about it anyway."She continued, "There's a set fee for featuring my song in a drama. The 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' team paid a little more."After the episode was released, people online pointed out how wrong the 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' production team was for not asking Kim Yuna's permission beforehand.Online users criticized the production team, leaving comments such as, "They should have asked her permission first. That's just what has to be done.", "Those who must know how important copyright is emailed her after holding the press event?", "That's very rude."(Credit= tvN Twenty-Five Twenty-One, '스튜디오 수제' YouTube)(SBS Star)