뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Yuna Says 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' Used Her Song's Title Without Seeking Prior Permission
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Yuna Says 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' Used Her Song's Title Without Seeking Prior Permission

Published 2024.06.26 18:51 Updated 2024.06.26 18:57 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Yuna Says 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' Used Her Song's Title Without Seeking Prior Permission
Kim Yuna, singer-songwriter/lead singer of the rock band Jaurim, revealed that the drama 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' did not ask her permission beforehand when it used her song as a motif.

On the June 25 episode of the YouTube show 'Don't Forget Your Breakfast', the host, entertainer Jang Sung-kyu, visited Kim Yuna's home.

During their conversation over breakfast, 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' came up.

Jaurim's 2013 song, 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One', which Kim Yuna wrote and composed, became a hit after its release.

The song was used as a motif in tvN's 2022 drama with the same title, 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One'.
Kim Yun-ah
Jang Sung-kyu asked, "I'm interested in learning more about how 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' became a drama. What did the production team say to you?" 

"Did you know what happened? Is that why you're asking?", Kim Yuna asked back, leaving the host puzzled as he replied, "I have no idea."

Then, Kim Yuna said, "I didn't know until later that a drama using my song was to be released."

"They didn't ask for your permission first?", Jang Sung-kyu asked, to which Kim Yuna responded with a simple, "Yes."
Kim Yun-ah
"It would have been more considerate if they had consulted me beforehand. I got an email from the drama's team apologizing for not asking my permission after they held the press event announcing its release.", Kim Yuna expressed.

When Jang Sung-kyu asked if she had willingly given her permission after receiving the email, Kim Yuna replied, "Yeah, it was too late to do something about it anyway."

She continued, "There's a set fee for featuring my song in a drama. The 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' team paid a little more."
Kim Yun-ah
After the episode was released, people online pointed out how wrong the 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' production team was for not asking Kim Yuna's permission beforehand.

Online users criticized the production team, leaving comments such as, "They should have asked her permission first. That's just what has to be done.", "Those who must know how important copyright is emailed her after holding the press event?", "That's very rude."
 

(Credit= tvN Twenty-Five Twenty-One, '스튜디오 수제' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지