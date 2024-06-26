뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Talks About Being Recognized After 'Squid Game' Even with Glasses & Mask on in NYC
[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Talks About Being Recognized After 'Squid Game' Even with Glasses & Mask on in NYC

Published 2024.06.26
[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Talks About Being Recognized After 'Squid Game' Even with Glasses & Mask on in NYC
Actor Lee Jung Jae shared his overseas popularity following the success of "Squid Game."

On June 25, Lee Jung Jae guested on comedienne Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show "Salon Drip 2." 

On this day, Jang Do-yeon commented on Lee Jung Jae's enduring popularity and asked if he is also frequently recognized overseas.

Nodding, Lee Jung Jae replied, "Yeah, I've been recognized a lot abroad since 'Squid Game.'" 

He recalled, "I recently went to New York City to promote 'The Acolyte.' I was wearing glasses and a mask, but people still recognized me. I remember while waiting at a crosswalk, someone recognized me and I took a picture with them." 
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Jung Jae
Jang Do-yeon then asked, "Have you ever received special service at restaurants abroad in that case?"

Lee Jung Jae responded, "Yes, I have. I haven't quite reached the main course yet, but I do get free appetizers and desserts," smiling. 

Jang Do-yeon added, "Now that 'The Acolyte' is out, maybe you'll get a few free steaks?" 

Lee Jung Jae humbly replied, "There's still a long way to go before I reach the main course." 
 

Released in September 2021, "Squid Game" rapidly captured global attention, enthralling audiences with its intense narrative.

The story centers on 456 people who are financially desperate, participating in a series of children's games for the chance to win a large cash prize, orchestrated by shadowy figures.

Lee Jung Jae plays the protagonist, Sung Ki-hun, who eventually wins the deadly competition after his rival, Cho Sang-woo, takes his own life. Sung Ki-hun is awarded 45.6 billion won.

Plagued by guilt and trauma, Sung Ki-hun leads a lonely life, unwilling to use the tainted money.

His resolve is rekindled when he encounters the recruiter who originally enticed him into the games.

The series concludes with Sung Ki-hun feeling compelled to take action upon confronting the grim reality of the game's organizers once again.

Fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the second season to see what Sung Ki-hun will do next.

"Squid Game 2" is set to premiere in the second half of this year.
Lee Jung Jae
(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, Netflix Korea)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
