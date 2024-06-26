[SBS Star] VIDEO: Tak Jae Hoon's Remarks on KARA Being "Old" & "Ajummas" Spark Outrage

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer Tak Jae Hoon has faced backlash for calling the members of K-pop girl group KARA "old" and "ajummas."On June 21, Nicole guested on Tak Jae Hoon's YouTube show to promote her latest solo track "5!6!7!8!" as well as to speak about KARA's group comeback in July.During the conversation with hosts Tak Jae Hoon, entertainer Shin Kyu-jin and K-pop artist YE WON, Nicole shared her deep affection for her group.She stated, "I wouldn't leave my group, even if someone offered me 5 billion won. I always value group activities over solo ones. My team is the most important to me."However, Tak Jae Hoon interjected, "But it's been so long since KARA has been around. KARA's latest track didn't even get much attention."Nicole's eyes widened in surprise, and she responded, "What? No. We're still a really hot group. We received a lot of attention for our track! I don't know what you're talking about."Seeing Nicole's irritation, Tak Jae Hoon continued with his provocative remarks, saying, "Let's push her buttons. She needs to be provoked like this. I'm going to keep going."Tak Jae Hoon then said to Nicole, "No, there was no reaction. You worked for nothing. Back then, you had to dance energetically without actually feeling excited inside, didn't you?"Nicole defended her team, saying, "You're wrong. We were truly excited, and also looked cool on stage."Tak Jae Hoon added, "Well, you're all old-timers now. Do you even know how many new young K-pop stars are joining the industry? What are you ajummas (old ladies) doing among them? You're old."Nicole let out an incredulous gasp, and commented, "They have their own charms and we have ours. If we're ajummas, then what are..."; she looked at Tak Jae Hoon as if she wanted to say more but stopped and said with a laugh, "Fill in the blank!"After that, Tak Jae Hoon concluded by saying, "Well, I love your positive mindset and the smile that comes from that positivity. Keep up the good work."Although it sounded like Tak Jae Hoon was joking at the time, many are saying that he crossed the line with his comments and have been criticizing him for what he said to Nicole.(Credit= '노빠꾸탁재훈' YouTube)(SBS Star)