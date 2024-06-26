[SBS Star] Lee Young Ji Reveals the Backstory of Her Kissing Scene with EXO D.O. in 'Small Girl' MV

이미지 확대하기

Hip-hop artist Lee Young Ji revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes stories from shooting the 'Small Girl' music video with D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO.On June 25, producer Na Young-seok hosted a live stream on his YouTube channel, guested by Lee Young Ji; they watched the music video for Lee Young Ji's recently released song, 'Small Girl', in which she and D.O. portrayed lovers.They arrived at the highly talked about scene from the video, where D.O. kisses Lee Young Ji on the cheek, and she flinches and runs away; Lee Young Ji shared how she felt about shooting the lovely scene with the popular boy group member."Every time I watch this scene, it feels like I've done something wrong by doing this scene with him. I was shouting, 'I CAN'T DO THIS!', at the director as I ran, and the director included that moment in the video."When viewers asked if the kiss was improvised, Lee Young Ji answered, "I deliberately avoided clarifying the details to keep the viewer's immersion.""But since my life is on the line, let me clarify now.", she jokingly remarked and said, "It wasn't improvised. We discussed it beforehand.""And I'd like to make it clear that the kiss wasn't my idea.", Lee Young Ji said and burst into laughter; "It was part of the script. Since I have no wish to be hated or meet an untimely death, I even told the director I'm fine with wiping off the scene.""When the teaser for the music video was released, it received such heated reactions that I seriously considered removing the kissing scene.", Lee Young Ji said, explaining that she was concerned that the scene might have upset some of D.O.'s fans.Lee Young Ji continued, "I don't remember what it was like shooting that scene. I was so nervous that I was shaking like a leaf. D.O. and I had never met before the filming, and the kissing scene was the first thing we shot together. The director wanted to capture the genuine shyness and awkwardness between us in the scene."When Na Young-seok commented on how genuine Lee Young Ji's reaction to D.O.'s kiss seemed, Lee Young Ji replied, "The scene turned out the way it did because of D.O.'s professionalism. Since this was our first meeting, he started talking to me to break the ice.""So D.O. kept talking to make me feel more at ease. And he wouldn't stop chatting, even after I heard the director behind us counting down, '3, 2, 1', to start rolling. And then, what you've seen has unfolded.", Lee Young Ji said.She added, "What he did gave the scene such a genuine look. After shooting the scene, I was amazed by his professionalism. I decided to adopt his attitude to become more professional."Na Young-seok contacted D.O. during the livestream, and the EXO member opened up about his experience filming a kissing scene with Lee Young Ji."That was the first scene we filmed; we had to do it on the day we met for the first time. Lee Young Ji got super nervous. She sweated a lot.", he said, which caused Na Young-seok and Lee Young Ji to burst out laughing.(Credit= '채널십오야' '이영지' YouTube)(SBS Star)