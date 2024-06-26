[SBS Star] YG Confirms All 2NE1 Members Are Meeting with Yang Hyun-suk; Releasing a Reunion Album?

이미지 확대하기

YG Entertainment has confirmed that their head producer, Yang Hyun-suk, will soon be meeting with the members of the disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1.On June 25, media outlet OSEN reported that the four members of 2NE1—CL, DARA, Park Bom and Minzy—are scheduled to meet within a few days to discuss a potential comeback project.Shortly after, YG Entertainment officially confirmed the news, stating, "It's true that our head producer and the members of 2NE1 are scheduled to meet. But we can't confirm any further details other than that."According to industry insiders, 2NE1's leader, CL, recently had a dinner meeting with Yang Hyun-suk.Regarding this, YG Entertainment commented, "That wasn't an official meeting, so it is difficult for us to say anything about that."Back on May 17, 2NE1 celebrated their 15th debut anniversary. To mark the occasion, CL posted group photos on her Instagram, raising fans' hopes for a potential group comeback.These were the first group photos released in two years since their performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2022.2NE1 debuted in 2009 under YG Entertainment and became a representative K-pop group with hits like "FIRE, "I DON'T CARE," "I AM THE BEST" and more.After disbanding in 2016 following their contract expiration, the members left YG Entertainment and signed with different agencies.The news of their upcoming meeting with Yang Hyun-suk has left fans both worried and excited—worried about the group's potential return to the agency that disbanded them without prior notice, and excited about the prospect of their imminent comeback.(Credit= 'chaelincl' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Kim Hyun-chul)(SBS Star)