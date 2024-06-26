[SBS Star] YG Confirms All 2NE1 Members Are Meeting with Yang Hyun-suk; Releasing a Reunion Album?

On June 25, media outlet OSEN reported that the four members of 2NE1—CL, DARA, Park Bom and Minzy—are scheduled to meet within a few days to discuss a potential comeback project.
Shortly after, YG Entertainment officially confirmed the news, stating, "It's true that our head producer and the members of 2NE1 are scheduled to meet. But we can't confirm any further details other than that."
According to industry insiders, 2NE1's leader, CL, recently had a dinner meeting with Yang Hyun-suk.
Regarding this, YG Entertainment commented, "That wasn't an official meeting, so it is difficult for us to say anything about that."
These were the first group photos released in two years since their performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2022.
After disbanding in 2016 following their contract expiration, the members left YG Entertainment and signed with different agencies.
(Credit= 'chaelincl' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Kim Hyun-chul)
(SBS Star)