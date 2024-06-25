뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Je Hoon Recalls Eating Customers' Leftover Food When He Worked at a Restaurant
Published 2024.06.25 18:42 View Count
Actor Lee Je Hoon shared a memorable experience from his part-time job where he ate leftover food from customers.

On June 22, Lee Je Hoon and actor Koo Kyo Hwan appeared on the YouTube show "Pinggyego," hosted by entertainers Yu Jae Seok and Ji Suk-jin. 

During the conversation, they reminisced about their pre-debut part-time jobs.

Koo Kyo Hwan recalled, "I've worked at a bookstore, noraebang (singing room) and sushi restaurant. I also handed out flyers at a performance hall in Incheon for four days. Surprisingly, the pay was good, and I had a lot of fun during those four days. It wasn't too demanding, and I could slack off a bit during performances."
Lee Je Hoon
Lee Je Hoon then shared, "The toughest part-time job I had was at a Korean barbecue restaurant during high school. I grilled beef, cut it for customers, cleaned up leftovers and moved the grills. It was then that I realized how hard it is to earn money."

He added with a hearty laugh, "But the most delicious meat I ever had was the leftover meat from customers. After they left, I would eat the scraps while cleaning up. Of course, I did that when nobody was looking. Seriously though, I still can’t forget that. Despite the exhaustion and back pain from work, eating that leftover meat felt like heaven. It tasted so good!"
Lee Je Hoon
Later, Ji Suk-jin asked Yu Jae Seok, "You haven't done any part-time work, have you?"

Yu Jae Seok responded humorously, "I actually worked at a pub. But it didn't last long. The owner wasn't satisfied with my work. I did my best, but they told me, 'Just focus on your studies,'" which made everyone laugh. 
 

(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube)  

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
