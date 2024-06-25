[SBS Star] Keum Sae Rok Says a Guy Asked for Her Number When She Was Covered in Fake Blood for Film

이미지 확대하기

Actress Keum Sae Rok shared an experience that terrified her while shooting the film 'Believer'.On June 22, entertainer Ji Suk-jin released a new episode of his YouTube show featuring Keum Sae Rok as a guest.Ji Suk-jin warmly welcomed the actress, whom he first met on SBS' television show 'Running Man'.While chatting, Ji Suk-jin brought up 'Believer' (2018), a thrilling crime movie in which Keum Sae Rok portrayed a character named 'Soo-jeong'."Honestly, I had no idea you were in the movie when I first saw it.", Ji Suk-jin admitted, "I enjoyed it so much that I gave it another go. Watching it for the second time, I realized, 'Wait, isn't that Sae Rok?'. After searching, I discovered that you were part of the cast."Then, Keum Sae Rok talked about an incident that happened while filming a particular scene in 'Believer' where her character 'Soo-jeong' was brutally killed."I was filming at a parking space in Yongsan station. From that parking space, I had to go upstairs to another filming location, all while covered in fake blood.", the actress recalled.Keum Sae Rok continued, "I was worried that people might be surprised by my appearance. As I was making my way upstairs, being particularly careful, some guy approached me and asked for my phone number. He was serious! He gave me his business card and asked for my number, mentioning that I was his type."Ji Suk-jin exclaimed, "When he saw you covered in blood?""Yes! And I highly doubt he had any idea it was all makeup!", Keum Sae Rok remarked, adding, "I was terrified, so I just declined and ran away."During the show, Ji Suk-jin asked Keum Sae Rok what kind of man is her ideal type."I like someone who is attentive and caring and who makes me feel comfortable.", Keum Sae Rok replied."I prefer a cozy and stable relationship over an exciting and intense one. I want to be in a relationship that makes both of us feel a sense of stability.", the actress added."You don't like guys with fiery tempers, do you?", Ji Suk-jin asked.Keum Sae Rok replied, "They scare me."; she and Ji Suk-jin erupted into laughter.(Credit= '지편한세상 [Jeeseokjin World]' YouTube)(SBS Star)