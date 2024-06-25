뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I'm a Quite Sensitive Person..." Park Bo Gum Shares Tearful Thoughts on Life as a Non-Actor
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I'm a Quite Sensitive Person..." Park Bo Gum Shares Tearful Thoughts on Life as a Non-Actor

Published 2024.06.25 17:45 View Count
[SBS Star] "I'm a Quite Sensitive Person..." Park Bo Gum Shares Tearful Thoughts on Life as a Non-Actor
Actor Park Bo Gum tearfully shared that even if he had not pursued a career in acting, he would still be living a happy and fulfilling life.

On June 21, the first episode of JTBC's new show "My Name Is Gabriel" aired; it is a show where the members live as another person in a foreign country, completely unknown to anyone around them, for 72 hours.

In this episode, an interview with Park Bo Gum before the shoot was revealed. 

Defconn, another member of the show, asked Park Bo Gum, "I heard you agreed to appear on this show without hesitation. Is that true?"

Park Bo Gum clarified, saying, "It would be a lie to say I didn't hesitate at all. I did hesitate a bit at first," and explained, "But I realized that the concept of this show is similar to acting. Living someone else's life is similar to what I do—portraying someone else's life on screen." 

He continued, "I thought, 'Wait a minute. I've never lived someone else's life in another country. It would be kind of fun.' Also, Park Myung-soo was joining the cast, so I decided to participate."
Park Bo Gum
Park Bo Gum
Producer Kim Tae-ho then asked Park Bo Gum, "What kind of life would you be living if you weren't an actor?"

Suddenly becoming emotional, as he imagined his life outside of acting, Park Bo Gum responded, "If I hadn’t been living my current life... If I hadn't been an actor, then... I believe I would still be living happily, finding joy in each moment."

With teary eyes, he added, "I'm quite a sensitive person. When I talk to others, I often feel like I'm in their shoes as well," then told the producer what he generally likes to do in his free time, "I enjoy people-watching, going for walks and simply gazing at the scenery without any particular thoughts."
Park Bo Gum
Based on Park Bo Gum's responses in this interview, the production team found the most suitable life for him; the actor began living the life of Ruaidhri, a choir director based in Dublin, Ireland.

(Credit= JTBC My Name Is Gabriel, 'BOGUMMY' X) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지