[SBS Star] "I'm a Quite Sensitive Person..." Park Bo Gum Shares Tearful Thoughts on Life as a Non-Actor

Actor Park Bo Gum tearfully shared that even if he had not pursued a career in acting, he would still be living a happy and fulfilling life.On June 21, the first episode of JTBC's new show "My Name Is Gabriel" aired; it is a show where the members live as another person in a foreign country, completely unknown to anyone around them, for 72 hours.In this episode, an interview with Park Bo Gum before the shoot was revealed.Defconn, another member of the show, asked Park Bo Gum, "I heard you agreed to appear on this show without hesitation. Is that true?"Park Bo Gum clarified, saying, "It would be a lie to say I didn't hesitate at all. I did hesitate a bit at first," and explained, "But I realized that the concept of this show is similar to acting. Living someone else's life is similar to what I do—portraying someone else's life on screen."He continued, "I thought, 'Wait a minute. I've never lived someone else's life in another country. It would be kind of fun.' Also, Park Myung-soo was joining the cast, so I decided to participate."Producer Kim Tae-ho then asked Park Bo Gum, "What kind of life would you be living if you weren't an actor?"Suddenly becoming emotional, as he imagined his life outside of acting, Park Bo Gum responded, "If I hadn’t been living my current life... If I hadn't been an actor, then... I believe I would still be living happily, finding joy in each moment."With teary eyes, he added, "I'm quite a sensitive person. When I talk to others, I often feel like I'm in their shoes as well," then told the producer what he generally likes to do in his free time, "I enjoy people-watching, going for walks and simply gazing at the scenery without any particular thoughts."Based on Park Bo Gum's responses in this interview, the production team found the most suitable life for him; the actor began living the life of Ruaidhri, a choir director based in Dublin, Ireland.(Credit= JTBC My Name Is Gabriel, 'BOGUMMY' X)(SBS Star)