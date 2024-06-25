뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Swimmer Park Tae-hwan Shares Filming Experience with Byeon Woo-seok in 'Lovely Runner'
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Swimmer Park Tae-hwan Shares Filming Experience with Byeon Woo-seok in 'Lovely Runner'

Published 2024.06.25 14:47 View Count
[SBS Star] Swimmer Park Tae-hwan Shares Filming Experience with Byeon Woo-seok in 'Lovely Runner'
Swimmer Park Tae-hwan highlighted his friendship with rising star Byeon Woo-seok.

On June 24, SBS' television show "Same Bed Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" team unveiled a sneak peek of their next episode on the internet.

In this video, Park Tae-hwan proudly spoke about his close bond with Byeon Woo-seok, whose popularity surged after his recent series "Lovely Runner" concluded.

Making a cameo as himself in "Lovely Runner," Park Tae-hwan humbly responded to praise for creating memorable scenes of Byeon Woo-seok's character, Ryu Sun-jae, in the swimming pool as his swimming coach. 
Park Tae-hwan
Park Tae-hwan
Reflecting on the swimming pool scenes, Park Tae-hwan mentioned with a smile, "That was when I first met Woo-seok."

He added, "We grew closer during filming, and since there were swimming scenes, I offered advice on the details."

After wrapping up the series, Park Tae-hwan shared that Byeon Woo-seok had called him to say, "Thank you for your help."

"He asked me to treat him to a meal," Park Tae-hwan revealed. 

"I agreed, but with his newfound fame from the series, he's hardly in Korea; he's jetting around the world. We plan to meet up when he has more time. Hopefully, it'll be soon."

The hosts expressed envy upon hearing about their close relationship.
Park Tae-hwan
Park Tae-hwan
In 2008, Park Tae-hwan made history as the first Korean swimmer to win a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics.

With a gold medal in the 400-meter Olympic men's freestyle event, he set an Asian record after 72 years, which still remains unbroken.

(Credit= SBS Same Bed Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, Varo Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지