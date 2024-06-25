[SBS Star] Swimmer Park Tae-hwan Shares Filming Experience with Byeon Woo-seok in 'Lovely Runner'

이미지 확대하기

Swimmer Park Tae-hwan highlighted his friendship with rising star Byeon Woo-seok.On June 24, SBS' television show "Same Bed Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" team unveiled a sneak peek of their next episode on the internet.In this video, Park Tae-hwan proudly spoke about his close bond with Byeon Woo-seok, whose popularity surged after his recent series "Lovely Runner" concluded.Making a cameo as himself in "Lovely Runner," Park Tae-hwan humbly responded to praise for creating memorable scenes of Byeon Woo-seok's character, Ryu Sun-jae, in the swimming pool as his swimming coach.Reflecting on the swimming pool scenes, Park Tae-hwan mentioned with a smile, "That was when I first met Woo-seok."He added, "We grew closer during filming, and since there were swimming scenes, I offered advice on the details."After wrapping up the series, Park Tae-hwan shared that Byeon Woo-seok had called him to say, "Thank you for your help.""He asked me to treat him to a meal," Park Tae-hwan revealed."I agreed, but with his newfound fame from the series, he's hardly in Korea; he's jetting around the world. We plan to meet up when he has more time. Hopefully, it'll be soon."The hosts expressed envy upon hearing about their close relationship.In 2008, Park Tae-hwan made history as the first Korean swimmer to win a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics.With a gold medal in the 400-meter Olympic men's freestyle event, he set an Asian record after 72 years, which still remains unbroken.(Credit= SBS Same Bed Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, Varo Entertainment)(SBS Star)