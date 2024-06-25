[SBS Star] Swimmer Park Tae-hwan Shares Filming Experience with Byeon Woo-seok in 'Lovely Runner'

On June 24, SBS' television show "Same Bed Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" team unveiled a sneak peek of their next episode on the internet.
In this video, Park Tae-hwan proudly spoke about his close bond with Byeon Woo-seok, whose popularity surged after his recent series "Lovely Runner" concluded.
Making a cameo as himself in "Lovely Runner," Park Tae-hwan humbly responded to praise for creating memorable scenes of Byeon Woo-seok's character, Ryu Sun-jae, in the swimming pool as his swimming coach.
He added, "We grew closer during filming, and since there were swimming scenes, I offered advice on the details."
After wrapping up the series, Park Tae-hwan shared that Byeon Woo-seok had called him to say, "Thank you for your help."
"He asked me to treat him to a meal," Park Tae-hwan revealed.
"I agreed, but with his newfound fame from the series, he's hardly in Korea; he's jetting around the world. We plan to meet up when he has more time. Hopefully, it'll be soon."
The hosts expressed envy upon hearing about their close relationship.
With a gold medal in the 400-meter Olympic men's freestyle event, he set an Asian record after 72 years, which still remains unbroken.
(Credit= SBS Same Bed Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, Varo Entertainment)
