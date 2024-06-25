뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "A 'Sexy Nerd' Is My Type of Woman" Julien Kang Shares Why His Wife JJ Is Perfect for Him
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "A 'Sexy Nerd' Is My Type of Woman" Julien Kang Shares Why His Wife JJ Is Perfect for Him

Published 2024.06.25 15:13 View Count
[SBS Star] "A 'Sexy Nerd' Is My Type of Woman" Julien Kang Shares Why His Wife JJ Is Perfect for Him
Korean-Canadian actor/model Julien Kang expressed affection for his wife, fitness YouTuber JJ (real name Park Ji-eun).

Julien Kang and JJ made their first appearance on TV CHOSUN's reality TV show 'Chosun's Real Romantic' during its June 24 episode.

The married couple opened up about their initial encounter on the show; "We first met when COVID-19 was at its peak.", JJ said, and Julien Kang mentioned that they collaborated on YouTube content.
Julien Kang & JJ
In an interview with the show's producers, Julien Kang said he started thinking about marrying JJ early in their relationship.

The 42-year-old actor shared, "At my age, I knew exactly what qualities I wanted in a partner. JJ and I clicked so well that I thought we could spend the rest of our lives together. That's why I wanted to marry her quickly."

"When you're looking for a life partner, it's important that your energies match up. I prefer a tender-hearted woman who is a conservative type and kind of a homebody. To put it simply, a 'sexy nerd' is my type of woman. You know, someone who is intelligent, always stays at home, and is sexy.", Julien Kang said, and his candid remark made JJ chuckle.

He added, "I'm also somewhat of a homebody. I don't go out a lot. When I have free time, I spend it almost exclusively with JJ."
Julien Kang & JJ
One producer asked the couple, known for their super-fit physiques, "There has been a lot of attention to your couple pictures. Do you guys exercise together?"

"Sure, we occasionally exercise together at home. We have a small gym in our house on the second floor of the basement. Although our routines are a little different, we like to work out together in the same place.", Julien Kang said.

Later in the show, the married couple exercised together in their home gym; Julien Kang affectionately kissed JJ on the cheek during their workout, giving the viewers a glimpse into their romantic life.
Julien Kang & JJ
In May 2023, Julien Kang made his relationship with JJ public.

Following their engagement announcement in June 2023, the couple tied the knot on May 10 this year.

(Credit= TV CHOSUN Chosun's Real Romantic, 'jjeuneu' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지