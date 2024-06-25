[SBS Star] "A 'Sexy Nerd' Is My Type of Woman" Julien Kang Shares Why His Wife JJ Is Perfect for Him

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Korean-Canadian actor/model Julien Kang expressed affection for his wife, fitness YouTuber JJ (real name Park Ji-eun).Julien Kang and JJ made their first appearance on TV CHOSUN's reality TV show 'Chosun's Real Romantic' during its June 24 episode.The married couple opened up about their initial encounter on the show; "We first met when COVID-19 was at its peak.", JJ said, and Julien Kang mentioned that they collaborated on YouTube content.In an interview with the show's producers, Julien Kang said he started thinking about marrying JJ early in their relationship.The 42-year-old actor shared, "At my age, I knew exactly what qualities I wanted in a partner. JJ and I clicked so well that I thought we could spend the rest of our lives together. That's why I wanted to marry her quickly.""When you're looking for a life partner, it's important that your energies match up. I prefer a tender-hearted woman who is a conservative type and kind of a homebody. To put it simply, a 'sexy nerd' is my type of woman. You know, someone who is intelligent, always stays at home, and is sexy.", Julien Kang said, and his candid remark made JJ chuckle.He added, "I'm also somewhat of a homebody. I don't go out a lot. When I have free time, I spend it almost exclusively with JJ."One producer asked the couple, known for their super-fit physiques, "There has been a lot of attention to your couple pictures. Do you guys exercise together?""Sure, we occasionally exercise together at home. We have a small gym in our house on the second floor of the basement. Although our routines are a little different, we like to work out together in the same place.", Julien Kang said.Later in the show, the married couple exercised together in their home gym; Julien Kang affectionately kissed JJ on the cheek during their workout, giving the viewers a glimpse into their romantic life.In May 2023, Julien Kang made his relationship with JJ public.Following their engagement announcement in June 2023, the couple tied the knot on May 10 this year.(Credit= TV CHOSUN Chosun's Real Romantic, 'jjeuneu' Instagram)(SBS Star)