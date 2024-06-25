[SBS Star] "I'm Going to Stab Them with This Knife" NewJeans Receives a Death Threat

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group NewJeans has become a target of a death threat.On June 24, a post titled "I bought this to use at the NewJeans concert" appeared on a popular online community.The author included a photo of a Japanese kitchen knife and wrote, "I'm going to give each one a stab when they get off their van."The post quickly circulated online, prompting immediate action from NewJeans fans.Fans shared the post on social media, encouraging others to report it.As a result, a lot of confirmed they had reported it to the police and notified NewJeans' agency ADOR.Shortly after, the original post was deleted.The photo was found to have been copied from an online shopping site selling Japanese kitchen knives.However, it remains unconfirmed whether the author had any real intent to commit a crime.Regardless of the intent, making specific threats constitutes a crime.Many are demanding that the author of the threatening post be caught and punished to the fullest extent of the law.This is not the first time K-pop stars have faced death threats; they are frequently targeted.These incidents highlight the dark side of celebrity culture and the need for stricter laws, better online monitoring and improved offline security to protect public figures.Increased awareness and preventive measures are essential to ensure the safety and well-being of artists who inspire and entertain millions.(Credit= 'newjeans_official' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)