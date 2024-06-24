뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ko Kyoung Pyo Mentions Early Debut Days When One Director Told Him He Will Never Succeed
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Ko Kyoung Pyo Mentions Early Debut Days When One Director Told Him He Will Never Succeed

Published 2024.06.24 17:22 View Count
[SBS Star] Ko Kyoung Pyo Mentions Early Debut Days When One Director Told Him He Will Never Succeed
Actor Ko Kyoung Pyo talked about his early debut days when one director told him that he will never make it as an actor. 

On June 21, Ko Kyoung Pyo guested on K-pop boy group BIGBANG's YouTube show "Zip Daesung." 

During their conversation, DAESUNG got curious about his life as an actor and asked, "You've participated in a number of auditions so far, right? Were there any times when you cried after an audition?"

Ko Kyoung Pyo replied, "Oh, yes. There were definitely quite a few times. Sometimes I cried because I felt I did well, and other times because I didn't."
Ko Kyoung Pyo
The actor then shared his experience, "Let me tell you when I felt terrible after an audition. At the audition, the director didn't really react much to my acting. As I was leaving, they stopped me and asked, 'Hey, you. Come back in. Would you even take a role as a corpse?" I was 20 years old back then, so I said I would."

He continued, "When they asked why, I told him, 'Well, I would like to gain some on-set experience, and I think there will be a lot to learn from doing it.' Do you know what they said to me in response to that? They were like, 'I'm not here to give you on-set experience. Get out. Want to bet? You'll never make it as an actor.' It honestly just seemed like he was taking out his stress on me."

Listening to this, DAESUNG gasped in shock and said, "Oh my, I can't believe you heard that. It's such a rude and unnecessary thing to say."
Ko Kyoung Pyo
Then, Ko Kyoung Pyo offered some advice to young actors trying to pass auditions in the industry.

"There's an element of luck involved in auditions. It's about the director looking for an actor who fits a particular style and feeling a connection. But the thing is, there are many applicants for each role. It's not because your acting is bad or because you're not good enough. I hope everyone keeps this in mind. If you practice hard and put in great effort, I believe the opportunity will eventually come to you."
Ko Kyoung Pyo
(Credit= '집대성' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지