[SBS Star] Ko Kyoung Pyo Mentions Early Debut Days When One Director Told Him He Will Never Succeed

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ko Kyoung Pyo talked about his early debut days when one director told him that he will never make it as an actor.On June 21, Ko Kyoung Pyo guested on K-pop boy group BIGBANG's YouTube show "Zip Daesung."During their conversation, DAESUNG got curious about his life as an actor and asked, "You've participated in a number of auditions so far, right? Were there any times when you cried after an audition?"Ko Kyoung Pyo replied, "Oh, yes. There were definitely quite a few times. Sometimes I cried because I felt I did well, and other times because I didn't."The actor then shared his experience, "Let me tell you when I felt terrible after an audition. At the audition, the director didn't really react much to my acting. As I was leaving, they stopped me and asked, 'Hey, you. Come back in. Would you even take a role as a corpse?" I was 20 years old back then, so I said I would."He continued, "When they asked why, I told him, 'Well, I would like to gain some on-set experience, and I think there will be a lot to learn from doing it.' Do you know what they said to me in response to that? They were like, 'I'm not here to give you on-set experience. Get out. Want to bet? You'll never make it as an actor.' It honestly just seemed like he was taking out his stress on me."Listening to this, DAESUNG gasped in shock and said, "Oh my, I can't believe you heard that. It's such a rude and unnecessary thing to say."Then, Ko Kyoung Pyo offered some advice to young actors trying to pass auditions in the industry."There's an element of luck involved in auditions. It's about the director looking for an actor who fits a particular style and feeling a connection. But the thing is, there are many applicants for each role. It's not because your acting is bad or because you're not good enough. I hope everyone keeps this in mind. If you practice hard and put in great effort, I believe the opportunity will eventually come to you."(Credit= '집대성' YouTube)(SBS Star)