[SBS Star] Choi Ji Woo Opens Up About Her Latest Disagreement with Her 9-Year Younger Husband

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Choi Ji Woo unveiled the reason behind her recent clash with her husband.On June 23 episode of KBS's television show "The Return of Superman," Choi Ji Woo opened up about her married life.During the discussion with the other hosts, Choi Ji Woo mentioned, "It seems that married couples often argue over trivial matters, and the same goes for my husband and me."Choi Ji Woo said, "My daughter's still very young, so it's not like she gets a lot of homework. But she does get some from kindergarten. I believe it would be beneficial if she developed the habit of sitting down to complete it, you know."She continued, "My husband thinks differently though. He's like, 'Why force such a little child to do homework in a proper way? They should just do it naturally while playing.' We clash over minor issues like that."Ahn Young-mi then remarked, "Even if you argue, I feel like you wouldn't raise your voice loudly. Your voice is naturally so soft."Likewise, Moon Hee Joon added, "Yeah, exactly. I mean, do you get angry in this tone?" referring to her composed and soothing tone.In response, Choi Ji Woo asserted, "I do raise my voice!" as she slightly raised her volume.However, Moon Hee Joon quipped, "You know what? I feel like my anger has actually melted away after hearing your voice," eliciting laughter.Afterward, they observed designer Jasson and his son at Nami Island, where Choi Ji Woo spotted them walking past a signboard marking the filming location of her hit series "Winter Sonata."The actress expressed delight at seeing the well-preserved filming spot, remarking, "It looks even prettier than when I filmed there in 2002. I haven't visited since then. I really want to go back there with my daughter," revealing her affection for her child.In March 2018, Choi Ji Woo tied the knot with a 9-year younger non-celebrity man from the IT sector after dating for a year.Their first child, Roo-ah, was born in May 2020.(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman)(SBS Star)