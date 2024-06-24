뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choi Ji Woo Opens Up About Her Latest Disagreement with Her 9-Year Younger Husband
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Choi Ji Woo Opens Up About Her Latest Disagreement with Her 9-Year Younger Husband

Published 2024.06.24 16:04 View Count
[SBS Star] Choi Ji Woo Opens Up About Her Latest Disagreement with Her 9-Year Younger Husband
Actress Choi Ji Woo unveiled the reason behind her recent clash with her husband. 

On June 23 episode of KBS's television show "The Return of Superman," Choi Ji Woo opened up about her married life.

During the discussion with the other hosts, Choi Ji Woo mentioned, "It seems that married couples often argue over trivial matters, and the same goes for my husband and me."

Choi Ji Woo said, "My daughter's still very young, so it's not like she gets a lot of homework. But she does get some from kindergarten. I believe it would be beneficial if she developed the habit of sitting down to complete it, you know." 

She continued, "My husband thinks differently though. He's like, 'Why force such a little child to do homework in a proper way? They should just do it naturally while playing.' We clash over minor issues like that." 
Choi Ji Woo
Ahn Young-mi then remarked, "Even if you argue, I feel like you wouldn't raise your voice loudly. Your voice is naturally so soft." 

Likewise, Moon Hee Joon added, "Yeah, exactly. I mean, do you get angry in this tone?" referring to her composed and soothing tone.

In response, Choi Ji Woo asserted, "I do raise my voice!" as she slightly raised her volume.

However, Moon Hee Joon quipped, "You know what? I feel like my anger has actually melted away after hearing your voice," eliciting laughter.
Choi Ji Woo
Afterward, they observed designer Jasson and his son at Nami Island, where Choi Ji Woo spotted them walking past a signboard marking the filming location of her hit series "Winter Sonata."

The actress expressed delight at seeing the well-preserved filming spot, remarking, "It looks even prettier than when I filmed there in 2002. I haven't visited since then. I really want to go back there with my daughter," revealing her affection for her child.
Choi Ji Woo
In March 2018, Choi Ji Woo tied the knot with a 9-year younger non-celebrity man from the IT sector after dating for a year.

Their first child, Roo-ah, was born in May 2020.

(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지