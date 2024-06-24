[SBS Star] "I Was Having Nightmares Every Day" Cho Yoonhee Discusses Her Married Life with Lee Dong Gun

이미지 확대하기

Actress Cho Yoonhee opened up about her married life with her ex-husband, actor Lee Dong Gun.On June 23, the team behind TV CHOSUN's new show "I Am Single Now" (literal translation) released a preview clip from their upcoming first episode online."I Am Single Now" is an observational entertainment program that portrays the lives of individuals who have found themselves single again.In the clip, Cho Yoonhee joined other celebrities who have experienced being single again and shared insights into her marriage with Lee Dong Gun.She revealed, "Before our divorce, I couldn't sleep well at all. I had terrible nightmares every day. I kept having nightmares then..." exposing her inner distress.Last year, Lee Dong Gun actually had discussed his post-divorce feelings on SBS' television show "My Little Old Boy" as well.At that time, the actor mentioned, "I don't remember much about the period after the divorce. It feels like it just passed by without me even realizing it," and added, "During the whole divorce process, I felt incredibly alone. There were very few people on my side. The biggest thing I missed after separating with my ex-wife was having my daughter around all the time."Now, there is curiosity about whether Cho Yoonhee will share more details about their sudden divorce on "I Am Single Now."Cho Yoonhee and Lee Dong Gun met while filming KBS' series "The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop" in 2016.They swiftly married after announcing their marriage and pregnancy in May 2017, and their daughter, Ro-ah, was born in December of the same year.However, their marriage ended after three years, with the couple divorcing in May 2020.Currently, Ro-ah is under the care of Cho Yoonhee.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, TV CHOSUN I Am Single Now, KINGKONG by STARSHIP, 'mixnutcookie' Instagram)(SBS Star)