뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Was Having Nightmares Every Day" Cho Yoonhee Discusses Her Married Life with Lee Dong Gun
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Was Having Nightmares Every Day" Cho Yoonhee Discusses Her Married Life with Lee Dong Gun

Published 2024.06.24 14:19 Updated 2024.06.24 14:20 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Was Having Nightmares Every Day" Cho Yoonhee Discusses Her Married Life with Lee Dong Gun
Actress Cho Yoonhee opened up about her married life with her ex-husband, actor Lee Dong Gun.

On June 23, the team behind TV CHOSUN's new show "I Am Single Now" (literal translation) released a preview clip from their upcoming first episode online.

"I Am Single Now" is an observational entertainment program that portrays the lives of individuals who have found themselves single again.

In the clip, Cho Yoonhee joined other celebrities who have experienced being single again and shared insights into her marriage with Lee Dong Gun.

She revealed, "Before our divorce, I couldn't sleep well at all. I had terrible nightmares every day. I kept having nightmares then..." exposing her inner distress. 
Cho Yoonhee
Last year, Lee Dong Gun actually had discussed his post-divorce feelings on SBS' television show "My Little Old Boy" as well. 

At that time, the actor mentioned, "I don't remember much about the period after the divorce. It feels like it just passed by without me even realizing it," and added, "During the whole divorce process, I felt incredibly alone. There were very few people on my side. The biggest thing I missed after separating with my ex-wife was having my daughter around all the time."

Now, there is curiosity about whether Cho Yoonhee will share more details about their sudden divorce on "I Am Single Now."
Cho Yoonhee
Cho Yoonhee and Lee Dong Gun met while filming KBS' series "The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop" in 2016. 

They swiftly married after announcing their marriage and pregnancy in May 2017, and their daughter, Ro-ah, was born in December of the same year. 

However, their marriage ended after three years, with the couple divorcing in May 2020.

Currently, Ro-ah is under the care of Cho Yoonhee.
Cho Yoonhee
(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, TV CHOSUN I Am Single Now, KINGKONG by STARSHIP, 'mixnutcookie' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지