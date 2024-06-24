[SBS Star] "I Wish We Had Another Day like That" Han Seung Yeon Cries Remembering Fun Times with Koo Ha Ra

이미지 확대하기

Han Seung Yeon of K-pop girl group KARA tearfully reminisced about previous times with the group's late member Koo Ha Ra.On the June 22 episode of SBS' "Unanswered Questions," the show delved into the mystery surrounding Koo Ha Ra's safe following her death.In this episode, one of the people interviewed about Koo Ha Ra was Han Seung Yeon.During the interview, Han Seung Yeon fondly recalled the cute nicknames they had for each other: "I used to call her 'ppaeppong' for being so skinny, and she called me 'jjoppong' for being short."Later, a video of KARA performing at the Tokyo Dome was shown; KARA was the first female K-pop group to hold a concert at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.Reflecting on the concert, Han Seung Yeon remarked, "It was such an exciting day. Definitely one of the top three most important moments in our lives. At first, we were worried that we wouldn't sell many tickets. But the tickets sold out immediately as soon as sales began. We couldn't have been happier."As Han Seung Yeon continued to talk about the past, she grew increasingly emotional.She shared, "There was this day when Ha Ra and I felt so stressed that we just headed to the beach together. There, we played arcade games, bought a bunch of fireworks, and set them off. We also played a baseball game and had a meal together."With tears streaming down her face, she added, "I enjoyed that day so much that I wish I could have a day like that with her again."Back in November 2019, Koo Ha Ra was found dead at her home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.After an investigation, the police concluded that she had taken her own life.About two months later, in January 2020, a man stole the safe from her home, and he still has not been caught.(Credit= SBS Unanswered Questions, 'thesy88' Instagram)(SBS Star)