[SBS Star] Byeon Woo-seok Opens Up About Emotional Response to "Lovely Runner" Finale Script

Actor Byeon Woo-seok shared his tearful reaction to the series finale script of "Lovely Runner."Last week, the collaboration between fashion magazine Harper's BAZAAR and Byeon Woo-seok has garnered significant attention.Then, today, a new set of photos featuring Byeon Woo Seok were released, with him showcasing summer vibes.In an interview following the photo shoot, Byeon Woo-seok reflected on his current popularity, saying, "It's definitely not a dream, but it feels surreal, like I'm dreaming. So many people recognize me and genuinely like me. I wonder if there will ever be another moment like this in my life."After that, Byeon Woo-seok had something to say about the script for episode 16—the very last episode of tvN's romantic comedy series "Lovely Runner" that brought him fame in just a few months.Byeon Woo-seok said, "There were so many beautiful scenes in episode 16. Sun-jae and Sol became happy, but I was so sad that I cried my eyes out. Reading the script made the end feel real. I just liked Sun-jae a lot, I think."He continued, "After composing myself a bit, I called the writer, and she said she felt the same way. She explained that the emotion came from not wanting to let go of Sun-jae and the drama. That was probably why I felt so emotional."He went on, "I'll work on other projects in the future, but I don't think I'll ever truly let go of Sun-jae. Whenever I miss Sun-jae, I'll be rewatching the series. I want to keep him as a friend forever, never forgetting him."Born in October 1991, Byeon Woo-seok began his career as a model in 2010.Transitioning into acting posed significant challenges for him, as he revealed enduring over 100 audition rejections.However, his breakthrough came with the lead role of Ryu Sun-jae in "Lovely Runner," where he starred alongside Yim Sol (actress Kim Hye Yoon).Since then, he has skyrocketed to fame and is currently one of the most prominent actors in Korea.(Credit= Harper's BAZAAR/SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)