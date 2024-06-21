[SBS Star] "Almost Every One of Them..." Kim Hee-seon Says She Never Asked Guys Out & Shares Why

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Hee-seon talked about her impressive dating experiences.On June 20, the fifth episode of tvN's television show, 'Whatcha Up to', aired; in each episode, the cast members visit a local neighborhood and invite over their friends or celebrities living there.In this episode, Kim Hee-seon, entertainer Lee Su Geun, and comedian Lee Eun-ji visited Daehang-no, Jongno district, Seoul.At a restaurant they went to, a guest Kim Hee-seon invited arrived: actor Min Jin Woong.About how she and the actor got to know each other, Kim Hee-seon said, "We once worked on a project together, and his acting skills blew me away.""Afterward, I was shooting a movie called 'Honey Sweet' (2023) with actor Yoo Hae-jin; one day, we were filming it here in Daehang-no. When the shooting for the day wrapped up, Yoo Hae-jin proposed grabbing a drink with his friend, who happened to be around. And that was Min Jin Woong.", the actress recalled.Min Jin Woong added, "That day, Yoo Hae-jin called me and said, 'I'm with a lady right now.'. I was completely clueless if he wanted to introduce me to his girlfriend or set up a blind date for me. I became so curious that I decided to go and see. When I got there, Kim Hee-seon was there with him."During their conversation, Min Jin Woong noticed something on Kim Hee-seon's face and kindly helped remove it.He then playfully said, "She's precious, and I must look out for her.", in a flirtatious way."You're treating every girl like that, aren't you? You're quite the troublemaker!", Kim Hee-seon responded, making everyone laugh.Regarding his dating style, Min Jin Woong said he does not freely display affection to someone he is romantically interested in.Lee Su Geun then asked Kim Hee-seon whether she was the kind to approach the person she was interested in or if she never had to do that since others always approached her.Kim Hee-seon chuckled and said, "Surely, there were some guys I had a crush on. But I don't ask guys out.""Did all the guys you had crushes on ask you out first?", Min Jin Woong asked."Almost everyone.", Kim Hee-seon replied, bursting into laughter.(Credit= tvN Whatcha Up to)(SBS Star)