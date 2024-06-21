[SBS Star] "Almost Every One of Them..." Kim Hee-seon Says She Never Asked Guys Out & Shares Why

On June 20, the fifth episode of tvN's television show, 'Whatcha Up to', aired; in each episode, the cast members visit a local neighborhood and invite over their friends or celebrities living there.
In this episode, Kim Hee-seon, entertainer Lee Su Geun, and comedian Lee Eun-ji visited Daehang-no, Jongno district, Seoul.
About how she and the actor got to know each other, Kim Hee-seon said, "We once worked on a project together, and his acting skills blew me away."
"Afterward, I was shooting a movie called 'Honey Sweet' (2023) with actor Yoo Hae-jin; one day, we were filming it here in Daehang-no. When the shooting for the day wrapped up, Yoo Hae-jin proposed grabbing a drink with his friend, who happened to be around. And that was Min Jin Woong.", the actress recalled.
Min Jin Woong added, "That day, Yoo Hae-jin called me and said, 'I'm with a lady right now.'. I was completely clueless if he wanted to introduce me to his girlfriend or set up a blind date for me. I became so curious that I decided to go and see. When I got there, Kim Hee-seon was there with him."
He then playfully said, "She's precious, and I must look out for her.", in a flirtatious way.
"You're treating every girl like that, aren't you? You're quite the troublemaker!", Kim Hee-seon responded, making everyone laugh.
Lee Su Geun then asked Kim Hee-seon whether she was the kind to approach the person she was interested in or if she never had to do that since others always approached her.
Kim Hee-seon chuckled and said, "Surely, there were some guys I had a crush on. But I don't ask guys out."
"Did all the guys you had crushes on ask you out first?", Min Jin Woong asked.
"Almost everyone.", Kim Hee-seon replied, bursting into laughter.
