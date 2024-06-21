뉴스
[SBS Star] Ko Kyoung Pyo Blames Kong Hyo-jin for His "Terrible Fashion Sense" Reputation
[SBS Star] Ko Kyoung Pyo Blames Kong Hyo-jin for His "Terrible Fashion Sense" Reputation

Published 2024.06.21
[SBS Star] Ko Kyoung Pyo Blames Kong Hyo-jin for His "Terrible Fashion Sense" Reputation
Actor Ko Kyoung Pyo holds actress Kong Hyo-jin responsible for his bad fashion reputation.

On June 21, a new episode of DAESUNG's YouTube show "Zip Daesung" was released, featuring Ko Kyoung Pyo. 

During their conversation, DAESUNG brought up Ko Kyoung Pyo's unique taste in fashion, which has been the center of attention lately.

Ko Kyoung Pyo explained, "I think the reason I'm getting attention is because my style is a combination of looks that many haven't tried before. It's a bit weird in some ways, but I personally think it works. At first, when I started thinking that it strangely worked, I was like, 'Oh, this is interesting.'"

He continued, "I don't think the public has fully made up their minds about my style yet, but then Kong Hyo-jin recently pointed out my shoes, and suddenly everyone joined in." 

He added, "They were all like, 'Yeah, that's strange you're wearing that with those.' People who normally wouldn't care started thinking, 'If a sharp dresser like Kong Hyo-jin says it's wrong, then it must be.' So, people have been teasing me about my fashion sense ever since." 
Ko Kyoung Pyo
Ko Kyoung Pyo
When asked about the price range of the outfit that made headlines for being a fashion disaster, Ko Kyoung Pyo said, "Everything I wore was pretty cheap. I don't even know the brand of the sweater—I got it cheaply. But the shoes were designer. They were more comfortable than sneakers. That's why I chose to wear them."; it was a mirror selfie of him wearing pastel-toned sweater and shorts, paired with sunglasses and leather shoes. 

Looking at another photo of a "confusing" outfit combination, where he matched a long black skirt with a cap, shirt and sneakers, he said, "That's what I usually wear. I actually have a skort at home. I bought from a women's clothing store."

Wrapping up the topic, Ko Kyoung Pyo shared his fashion philosophy, "Just wear the stuff that Ko Kyoung Pyo would." 

He stated, "Ultimately, it's about doing what I want. I appreciate the interest in my fashion and hope everyone continues to keep an eye on my style," then smiled.  
 

(Credit= 'kopular' 'rovvxhyo' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
