[SBS Star] Jeon Hyun Moo Complains About 'I Live Alone' Members Having a Group Chat Without Him
Published 2024.06.21
Entertainer Jeon Hyun Moo playfully expressed frustration about the "I Live Alone" team having a group chat that did not include him.

Recently, the team behind ENA's upcoming show "Hyunmookase" shared a short clip online ahead of its release next month.

In this clip, Jeon Hyun Moo and actor Kim Ji Suk met at a café to catch up before filming "Hyunmookase." 

During their conversation, Kim Ji Suk remarked that Jeon Hyun Moo's appearance had improved since their time on tvN's "Problematic Men" together.

Kim Ji Suk said, "Wow, you look much better than when you were on 'Problematic Men.'"
Jeon Hyun Moo casually agreed, saying, "To be honest, I looked my worst back then."

He explained further, "You know, I was practically a broadcasting AI at the time, overworking and always saying 'Yep, got it' to everything. I was just too focused on work."

Continuing, he added, "During that period, I kept my work and personal life completely separate. I never received calls or messages from other celebrities then."

Jeon Hyun Moo then raised his voice, saying, "Even you guys from 'Problematic Men' excluded me! You guys left me out on purpose!"
Kim Ji Suk responded with an awkward smile, "Well, you were always so busy, hyung."

Jeon Hyun Moo then disclosed, "And you know what? The 'I Live Alone' team is no different. They have a group chat without me too!"

Listening quietly, Kim Ji Suk added, "We, the 'Problematic Men' members, have one as well," causing laughter among everyone at the café.

To this, Jeon Hyun Moo took a sip of his coffee, letting out a bitter sigh.
(Credit= ENA Hyunmookase, MBC I Live Alone) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
