[SBS Star] Is Ha Jung Woo Getting Married Soon?; His Father Says, "Maybe Later This Year or Next Year"

On the June 20 episode of Channel A's television show 'Daddy's Blooming Day', the cast members, Kim Yong-gun, actor Shin Sung-woo, comedian Kim Gu-ra, actor Ahn Jae Wook, and singer Kim Won Jun, shared exciting news about one of them.
"I heard that your first grandchild, a boy, was born! Congratulations!", Kim Gu-ra congratulated Kim Yong-gun, to which the actor smiled and replied, "Thank you."
Cha Hyun-woo (real name Kim Young-hoon), Kim Yong-gun's second son, married actress Hwang Bo-ra in 2022; the couple recently welcomed their son.
"All the family members have been insisting that he looks just like them.", Kim Yong-gun said with a happy smile.
"He doesn't express it much, but he says he's over the moon.", Kim Yong-gun replied.
Then, Kim Gu-ra commented, "Seems like there are more and more events happening in Ha Jung Woo's life, potentially affecting his mind.", subtly asking Kim Yong-gun about Ha Jung Woo's thoughts on marriage.
"I think he might get married sometime later this year or possibly next year.", revealed Kim Yong-gun, leaving the rest of the cast members surprised.
"I mean, I know marriage doesn't just happen overnight, but you never know what might happen. I just said that because I'm becoming increasingly impatient. I'm hoping to see my son getting married as soon as possible.", Kim Yong-gun explained.
Kim Gu-ra added, "I understand your impatience. You would naturally want to see your son become a parent and witness his child enter the classroom."
"I can't help but feel that way.", Kim Yong-gun expressed.
(SBS Star)