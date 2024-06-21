뉴스
[SBS Star] Is Ha Jung Woo Getting Married Soon?; His Father Says, "Maybe Later This Year or Next Year"
[SBS Star] Is Ha Jung Woo Getting Married Soon?; His Father Says, "Maybe Later This Year or Next Year"
Veteran actor Kim Yong-gun said something interesting about his son, actor Ha Jung Woo, regarding his possible marriage.

On the June 20 episode of Channel A's television show 'Daddy's Blooming Day', the cast members, Kim Yong-gun, actor Shin Sung-woo, comedian Kim Gu-ra, actor Ahn Jae Wook, and singer Kim Won Jun, shared exciting news about one of them.

"I heard that your first grandchild, a boy, was born! Congratulations!", Kim Gu-ra congratulated Kim Yong-gun, to which the actor smiled and replied, "Thank you."

Cha Hyun-woo (real name Kim Young-hoon), Kim Yong-gun's second son, married actress Hwang Bo-ra in 2022; the couple recently welcomed their son.
Ha Jung Woo & Kim Yong Gun
When the show unveiled an adorable photo of the baby boy, the cast members commented, "He clearly resembles his mother!", "He looks like his grandpa too!"

"All the family members have been insisting that he looks just like them.", Kim Yong-gun said with a happy smile.
Ha Jung Woo & Kim Yong Gun
"It brings immense joy when your sibling has a child, almost as if you had a child of your own.", Kim Gu-ra commented, "I guess your first son, Ha Jung Woo, must be thrilled to have a nephew."

"He doesn't express it much, but he says he's over the moon.", Kim Yong-gun replied.

Then, Kim Gu-ra commented, "Seems like there are more and more events happening in Ha Jung Woo's life, potentially affecting his mind.", subtly asking Kim Yong-gun about Ha Jung Woo's thoughts on marriage.

"I think he might get married sometime later this year or possibly next year.", revealed Kim Yong-gun, leaving the rest of the cast members surprised.
Ha Jung Woo & Kim Yong Gun
Kim Gu-ra quickly questioned, "You're just saying that when nothing is going on with him, aren't you? That's just wishful thinking on your part, right?"

"I mean, I know marriage doesn't just happen overnight, but you never know what might happen. I just said that because I'm becoming increasingly impatient. I'm hoping to see my son getting married as soon as possible.", Kim Yong-gun explained.

Kim Gu-ra added, "I understand your impatience. You would naturally want to see your son become a parent and witness his child enter the classroom."

"I can't help but feel that way.", Kim Yong-gun expressed.
Ha Jung Woo & Kim Yong Gun
(Credit= Channel A Daddy's Blooming Day, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, 'walkhousecompany' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
