[SBS Star] NAYEON Tells Why She Would Feel Happy If Her Ex-Boyfriend Asks Her to Join 'EXchange' Together

NAYEON of the K-pop girl group TWICE shared that she would feel happy if her ex-boyfriend asked her to go on the dating show "EXchange" together.On June 20, a video featuring NAYEON and announcer Lee Na-yeon, who gained fame after appearing on 2022 hit dating show "EXchange 2," was released.In the video, NAYEON and Lee Na-yeon chatted through a mobile messenger while keeping their identities hidden.The producer kicked off the conversation with a question: "If you had to appear on a dating show, which one would you choose, 'I Am Solo,' 'EXchange,' or 'Single's Inferno'?"Since Lee Na-yeon reunited with her then-ex-boyfriend, ice hockey player Nam Hee-doo, on "EXchange," she murmured, "What? I would have to break up with him again to do that though!"NAYEON, who enjoys watching dating shows, chose "EXchange," explaining, "I enjoyed watching 'EXchange' the most. It would probably be fun to be on 'Single's Inferno' as well, but I don't think I qualify. I would need to work out a bit more," referring to the show's frequent swimsuit scenes.Lee Na-yeon then asked, "What would you do if your ex-boyfriend contacted you to appear on 'EXchange' together? That wouldn't be an easy decision, right?"NAYEON pondered for a moment before stating, "Well, I would feel good about it, I think. I would wonder, 'Was I the prettiest out of all the girls he's ever dated?'" then laughed."EXchange" is a dating show where ex-couples stay in the same place and go on various dates. At the end of their stay, they must choose whether to rekindle their old romance or pursue a new relationship with someone they met on the show.As they continued exchanging messages, NAYEON suddenly said, "I think I know who you are. I have good intuition about these things," guessing Lee Na-yeon’s identity.She continued, "You might not believe this, but I just had a feeling without any reason. And I know you well enough to know who you are. I'm very sure that you're Lee Na-yeon," causing Lee Na-yeon to gasp in surprise.When they finally revealed their faces to each other, NAYEON nodded as expected, while Lee Na-yeon was completely taken aback that she had been speaking to NAYEON the entire time.(Credit= 'KODE 코드' YouTube)(SBS Star)