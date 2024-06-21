뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] NAYEON Tells Why She Would Feel Happy If Her Ex-Boyfriend Asks Her to Join 'EXchange' Together
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] NAYEON Tells Why She Would Feel Happy If Her Ex-Boyfriend Asks Her to Join 'EXchange' Together

Published 2024.06.21 11:39 View Count
[SBS Star] NAYEON Tells Why She Would Feel Happy If Her Ex-Boyfriend Asks Her to Join 'EXchange' Together
NAYEON of the K-pop girl group TWICE shared that she would feel happy if her ex-boyfriend asked her to go on the dating show "EXchange" together.

On June 20, a video featuring NAYEON and announcer Lee Na-yeon, who gained fame after appearing on 2022 hit dating show "EXchange 2," was released. 

In the video, NAYEON and Lee Na-yeon chatted through a mobile messenger while keeping their identities hidden.

The producer kicked off the conversation with a question: "If you had to appear on a dating show, which one would you choose, 'I Am Solo,' 'EXchange,' or 'Single's Inferno'?"

Since Lee Na-yeon reunited with her then-ex-boyfriend, ice hockey player Nam Hee-doo, on "EXchange," she murmured, "What? I would have to break up with him again to do that though!"

NAYEON, who enjoys watching dating shows, chose "EXchange," explaining, "I enjoyed watching 'EXchange' the most. It would probably be fun to be on 'Single's Inferno' as well, but I don't think I qualify. I would need to work out a bit more," referring to the show's frequent swimsuit scenes.
NAYEON
NAYEON
Lee Na-yeon then asked, "What would you do if your ex-boyfriend contacted you to appear on 'EXchange' together? That wouldn't be an easy decision, right?"

NAYEON pondered for a moment before stating, "Well, I would feel good about it, I think. I would wonder, 'Was I the prettiest out of all the girls he's ever dated?'" then laughed. 

"EXchange" is a dating show where ex-couples stay in the same place and go on various dates. At the end of their stay, they must choose whether to rekindle their old romance or pursue a new relationship with someone they met on the show.
NAYEON
NAYEON
As they continued exchanging messages, NAYEON suddenly said, "I think I know who you are. I have good intuition about these things," guessing Lee Na-yeon’s identity.

She continued, "You might not believe this, but I just had a feeling without any reason. And I know you well enough to know who you are. I'm very sure that you're Lee Na-yeon," causing Lee Na-yeon to gasp in surprise.

When they finally revealed their faces to each other, NAYEON nodded as expected, while Lee Na-yeon was completely taken aback that she had been speaking to NAYEON the entire time.
 

(Credit= 'KODE 코드' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지